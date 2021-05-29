

SAN FRANCISCO, California, May 28, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - SpaceGrime is proud to announce the launch of Coin X on the 31st of May, 2021, a little over three weeks after its launch on the 8th of May. It has over 11,500 holders and has seen an enormous growth of 45,000% increase since its launch. With Coin X launching in just a few days, it's about to introduce a whole new industry standard into the world of blockchain technology; forever changing the cryptocurrency space by introducing several gems into the industry. Coin X is unique and will be introduced as the first of its kind: a very scarce self-burning limited edition cryptocurrency that will be sold at a starting price of 1BNB per coin. Coin X will be the ultimate store of value coin that will solve the inherent issues of low scalability, high volatility, and inefficiency within many cryptocurrencies and as such, become the perfect complement to SpaceGrime's currency GRIMEX, known as the intergalactic crypto of the future where it will allow people to "live on the edge of the space frontier, amongst the Neon glow of the arcades and the honking space taxis." Coin X will be airdropped on May 31, 2021. In order to be eligible to receive this extremely rare and limited edition airdrop, people will need to buy GRIMEX on PancakeSwap and HODL for a week. GRIMEX is fair and rug-proof, with all of their LP tokens locked via a 3rd party audited smart contract for 4 years. It is a unique token design with secure access and allows peer-to-peer decentralization. Unlike other tokens that tax transactions, GRIMEX is different. It has no high slippage rate, with 1%-2% being more than enough. It's a currency for the future that will go beyond the moon, thus it's right for it to be fair and usable as a currency. GRIMEX also contains incredible features where a user can create their pithy backstory, strap on the trusty spaceship and explore the universe of endless possibilities with SpaceGrime's most interesting space crew. There are new opportunities to explore, new planets and galaxies, and plenty of new challenges that make this whole interaction enjoyable; It's a maze full of NFTs. The state-of-the-art decentralized systems put the user in a pilot seat. SpaceGrime is safe from space pirates, alien mercenaries, and bootleggers. All of this starts with purchasing GRIMEX through PancakeSwap. To buy a GRIMEX token, one has to download and configure a wallet such as MetaMask, TrustWallet, Math Wallet, or Binance Chain wallet. They need to set it to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). The next step is to connect the wallet to PancakeSwap. Once done, they have to navigate to trade and select the option of exchange. The last step is to swap and exchange the user's amount of chosen BSC (listed as BNB on PancakeSwap) for GRIMEX by entering SpaceGrime's Contract Address into the bottom currency field. GRIMEX is a meme-backed coin that is rooted in promoting digital arts and music, and, of course, memes. It has a vision of post-scarcity where there will be an endless amount of gold and platinum mined on asteroids, with water being the most valuable with the intention of being multi-planetary and interplanetary. This will be accomplished by setting up nodes to validate transactions on cube satellites orbiting Earth, the moon, Mars, Venus, and other bodies throughout the solar system. Unlike GRIMEX, which was initially minted with a high supply of 696.97 quadrillion tokens with 18 decimal places, the supply of Coin X would be under 100,000 tokens. There is no presale or ICO of GRIMEX or Coin X. Within 5 days of launch, 95% of the total supply was burned. Additionally, 57% of the supply was kept in the airdrop address, while 5% of it was moved to a community-building address. Since then, SpaceGrime has successfully completed two different airdrops, one being a historic drop of 400 trillion coins on the 23rd for all holders who purchased a minimum of 10 billion GRIMEX. Coin X has hyper-deflationary features. Unlike GRIMEX that has a high supply and very low network fees and airdrops, X is intended to be optimized as the long-term store of value. However, it will be initially airdropped to incentivize early adopters of GRIMEX and is set to have initial low liquidity. Even if its original cost is 1BNB, because of its rare nature, when communities will hold and when they decide to sell their valuable coins, the price will increase. To avoid the price surge, there will be an introduction of a mechanism that charges high fees to sellers, requiring high slippage settings. The fee will be 20%, with the 10% burned forever while the remaining half distributed to the other wallets holding the coin. Through these tokenomics, GRIMEX and Coin X are bound to become even more scarce over time, and people will buy and hold onto them, with the price of each coin increasing to unimaginable levels. In the future, just like GRIMEX, Coin X will also be able to migrate and be interoperable with other layer-1 Blockchains for redundancy. X coin wouldn't have to live with the shortcomings of any particular chain. About SpaceGrime SpaceGrime is an interplanetary virtual currency that's inspired by memes, music, and digital art. With time these aspects will be cultural artifacts that transcend space and time and are destined to spread virally throughout the galaxy, creating a new universal currency. SpaceGrime aims at bringing a fast-growing community of earthlings who want to go to the moon, Mars, and beyond while ensuring they are safe. The SpaceGrime team is completely anonymous in the form of four characters known as SpaceGrime's Trusty Space Crew: FLIK and JAKS–two robots that though they may look mean, have the best intentions (and weirdest hobbies such as growing space weeds in Neptune), H☆PPI, the dynamic duo made up of one humanoid and robot whose minds have merged into one and are currently on the run from the galactic mafia, and EARL, a fun-loving, highly charismatic unknown–bets are still in place as to exactly what he is, but everyone likes him anyway. The SpaceGrime Team's vision has become very unique among the crypto space known for a plethora of new projects that all seem the same. The team has proven itself for keeping to all the commitments and has accomplished amazing things since launch. The team is very active on social media and the community is very strong and growing very fast. 