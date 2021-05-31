Monday, 31 May 2021, 17:16 HKT/SGT Share:

TOKYO, May 31, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will begin supplying its eGX electrified DC power unit to Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) customers for use as a power source in their small-sized work equipment. Starting next month (June 2021), Honda will begin supplying the eGX in Japan, then expanding into other regions such as Europe and the U.S. Honda is planning to exhibit the eGX at the upcoming World of Concrete Show 2021, which will be held from June 8 through 10 in the U.S. (Las Vegas).



Honda eGX electrified power unit for small-sized work equipment (Left: Integrated type/ Right: Separated type)



The eGX electrified power unit inherits the high reliability and excellent installation compatibility of Honda's GX Series general-purpose engines, which have been adopted by a large number of work equipment OEMs as a power source for various types of commercial-grade work equipment. Moreover, Honda enabled the installation of eGX to more types of work equipment by offering two types of the eGX, integrated and separate types, and also by ensuring the high compatibility with Honda GX Series engines. This was achieved by making the size of the engine-flange mounting holes and shaft dimensions identical to those of Honda GX series engines(1).



Taking advantage of the characteristics of the electrified power unit, the eGX accommodates the needs of work equipment use in places where it is difficult to secure adequate ventilation and in use environments where users want to avoid equipment noise as much as possible, such as during nighttime and in residential areas. Moreover, the eGX improves operability and ease of maintenance, which will reduce the user's workload. The eGX also contributes to the users' zero-emission goals.



(1) GX(R) 100/120



Key features of the eGX



Motor Performance

- The eGX is equipped with a high-efficiency and high-power three-phase brushless DC motor (in class with maximum output of 2.0kW), which takes advantage of outstanding winding technology that Honda amassed through a long history of developing generators.

- A high-rigidity motor with a sealed structure realizes vibration resistance and dust resistance that can withstand construction machinery uses.



High compatibility with Honda GX Series engines

- In consideration of compatibility with GX Series engines, the size of the engine-flange mounting holes and shaft dimensions were made the same as those of Honda GX (R) 100/120 engines.



Convenience of the electrified power unit

- The eGX enables clean and low-noise work in places where it is difficult to secure adequate ventilation such as inside underground tunnels and use environments where maintaining quiet is required such as during nighttime construction work in/near residential areas.

- An easy start with simple switch operation.

- Reduction of maintenance work. (No need for various maintenance, parts replacement and cleaning that is required for engines.)

- Contribution to the realization of zero-emissions (of environmentally hazardous substances, namely HC, NOx and CO2).

- Adoption of a detachable lithium-ion battery pack which is compatible with quick charging.



