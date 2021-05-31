Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, May 31, 2021
Monday, 31 May 2021, 17:54 HKT/SGT
Source: Eisai
Eisai and ITO EN Enter Into Business Alliance Aiming to Support People Living with Dementia and to Prevent Dementia

TOKYO, May 31, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. and ITO EN, LTD. announced today that both parties have entered into a business alliance agreement concerning the initiatives for supporting people living with and preventing dementia with the aim of realizing a healthy and long-lived society.

Through this alliance, Eisai and ITO EN aim to contribute to the solution of dementia, which is one of the important social issues, with integrating Eisai's wealth of experience and knowledge in drug creation and disease awareness activities in the area of dementia, as well as Eisai's solution measures such as digital technology, and ITO EN's customer network through its community-based sales activities, as well as ITO EN's problem-solving project related to cognitive function based on abundant research on Matcha (powdered green tea). The specific initiatives planned are as follows.

1. Providing the packaged solution
As support for holding seminars on exercise and food related to dementia disease awareness and brain health by local governments for residents, the packaged solution plans to be provided through ITO EN's 186 business offices nationwide. The packaged solution includes Eisai's information materials for disease awareness, opportunities for checking brain performance using Eisai's brain performance (brain-health) self-check tool "NouKNOWTM" (pronounced "NOH-NOH", non-medical equipment), and ITO EN's information and services related to Matcha and health.

2. Providing a set of products focusing on brain health
A set product which includes the Foods with Function Claims "Oi Ocha OMATCHA POWDER (stick 1.7g x 32)" produced by ITO EN, a prepaid card that can be used for "NouKNOW" and Eisai's information materials related to brain health will be distributed in Japan.

3. Providing an opportunity to check brain performance at events and campaigns hosted by ITO EN
At the events and campaigns hosted by ITO EN, participants will be provided with the information on brain health and the opportunity to check brain performance using "NouKNOW".

4. Initiation of brain performance check trial internally at ITO EN, towards the future utilization of brain performance checks in corporate health examinations
As a trial for the utilization of "NouKNOW" in corporate health examinations, verification of the effects of health consciousness and behavioral changes based on regular brain performance checks among willing ITO EN employees has been ongoing.

Eisai, which aims to eliminate the diverse anxieties of each individual (The People) by constructing a dementia ecosystem through coexisting with other industries and organizations, and ITO EN, which explores the potential of tea and aims to be a health creation company that contributes to the era of 100 years of life, will promote co-creation of value toward the realization of a healthy and long-lived society so that people can lead a happy life in their own way by combining the strengths of both company.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Eisai
Sectors: BioTech
