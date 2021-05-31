Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, May 31, 2021
Monday, 31 May 2021, 20:01 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: World OTT Show
The inaugural edition of World OTT Show by Trescon set to strengthen the inevitable future of video streaming in Asia

Singapore, May 31, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Having hosted some of the industry's biggest tech conferences and high-level summits all over the world, Trescon is now venturing into the OTT space. World OTT Show will congregate renowned thought-leaders, subject matter experts, and technology innovators from Asia on 17 June 2021, in a constructive, open-dialogue, virtual environment.




More than 400 million people now use OTT video streaming services across the Asia Pacific region, with over 69 per cent of video viewers in the region watch streaming videos at least once a week.

"In 2021, the streaming providers in Asia have a massive opportunity to take their services to a global audience. Many of the conversations we have with some of the providers in this region are precisely about how we can scale their services offering beyond a regional play into a global one and I think we'll start seeing a lot more of these regional Asian OTT services go global and build significant businesses for themselves outside their own borders," said Paolo Cuttorelli, VP and GM at Evergent.

As many consumers are forced to stay confined in their homes and on their electronic devices due to the Covid-19, OTT consumption across Asia has witnessed a surge like never before. It has become one of the fastest-growing media channels in the region grabbing the advertiser's attention.

"Southeast Asia's video streaming market continues to experience massive growth and platform owners across verticals are placing huge investment bets. World OTT Show offers a platform to exchange varied perspectives between media, telecoms, and broadcast to explore this avenue of business in the new normal," said Mithun Shetty, CEO of Trescon.

The conference is designed to explore the endless possibilities of OTT products that are streamlined to focus on user interfaces, user behavior; enhanced streaming and storage technologies, and generating revenue through streamlined subscriptions.

Some of the powerful voices in the industry to share their expertise on OTT Monetization, Content OTT planning, Audio OTT, CX for OTT, and much more, include:

- Andreas Von Maltzahn, Co-Founder, iwonder, Singapore
- Adam Ware, VP, and GM - National Networks and Platforms, Sinclair Broadcast Group/STIRR, US
- Zubin Jimmy Dubash, COO Digital Businesses, Shemaroo, India
- Siddhartha Roy, Chief Operating Officer, Hungama Digital Media, India
- Anna Ysabel F. Driz, Director of Advertising Sales and Brand Solutions, WeTV iflix, Philippines
- Dushyantt Kohli, Chief Operating Officer, Khabri Audio platform, India

The conference will be hosted on the virtual events platform Vmeets to help participants network and conduct business in an interactive and immersive virtual environment. Participants can also engage with speakers in Q&A sessions and network with solution providers in virtual exhibition booths, private consultation rooms, and private networking rooms.

World OTT Show is officially sponsored by Lead Sponsor - Setplex; Platinum Sponsor - Brightcove; Gold Sponsor - Evergent; Silver Sponsor - Limelight Networks; Bronze Sponsor - Smartlabs

To attend the show, register here: https://tresconglobal.com/conferences/ott/asia/free-pass-registration

About World OTT Show

World OTT Show is a thought-leadership driven, business-focused initiative that provides a platform for CxOs, OTT heads, and OTT directors among others, looking to explore the latest services and devices powered by OTT to transforms business functions.

The show is virtually hosting business leaders across industry sectors from ASIA who will meet, network, learn and engage with some of the world?s renowned technology thought-leaders, subject matter experts, and technology innovators in a constructive, open-dialogue environment.

For further details about the announcement, please contact:
Aishwarya G Bhandary
Corporate Communications Executive
marketing@tresconglobal.com


Topic: Press release summary
Source: World OTT Show
Sectors: Telecoms, Trade Shows, Cloud & Enterprise
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
The inaugural edition of World OTT Show by Trescon set to strengthen the inevitable future of video streaming in Asia  
May 31, 2021 20:01 HKT/SGT
Plethori Is Offering Investment Opportunities into Leading Insurance, NFT, and Oracle Sectors  
May 31, 2021 20:00 HKT/SGT
Eisai and ITO EN Enter Into Business Alliance Aiming to Support People Living with Dementia and to Prevent Dementia  
May 31, 2021 17:54 HKT/SGT
MHI Machine Tool Launches Two New Hobbing Machines With Higher Speed, Precision and Efficiency  
May 31, 2021 17:32 HKT/SGT
Honda to Begin Supplying Electrified Power Unit, eGX, for Commercial-Grade Work Equipment  
May 31, 2021 17:16 HKT/SGT
Hitachi's new facility is being established in the United States in order to collaborate and create new solutions with customers  
May 31, 2021 15:51 HKT/SGT
Suntory Beverage & Food and Hitachi Collaboratively Create IoT Platform to Realize Precision Traceability, and the Digital Transformation of Factory Management and Work Styles at the Suntory Kita-Alps Shinano-no-Mori Water Plant  
May 31, 2021 14:07 HKT/SGT
Agilex Biolabs and Gyros Protein Technologies Partner for BioAnalysis Zone Webinar on Singlicate Analysis  
May 31, 2021 13:00 HKT/SGT
A Leading Property Project Management Company in China, CENTRAL CHINA MANAGEMENT COMPANY LIMITED Successfully Listed on Main Board of SEHK  
May 31, 2021 12:21 HKT/SGT
Hydrogen Project in Hamburg on German Government Shortlist  
May 31, 2021 08:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
World AI Show - Egypt
31   May
Virtual
Energy Storage (Online Course)
1   June
Virtual
Power and Infrastructure Project Finance (Online Course)
1   June
Virtual
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling (Online Course)
10   June
Virtual
CISO Online ASEAN
15  -  16   June
Virtual
Digital Practice Summit
16   June
Virtual
Aviation Festival Asia
22  -  23   June
Virtual
Aviation Festival Asia 2020
22  -  23   June
Singapore
Mastering Wind Power (Online Course)
23   June
Virtual
CDAO Online ASEAN
29  -  30   June
Virtual
Future Energy Asia 2021 Exhibition & Summit (A Hybrid Event)
30  June -  2   July
Bangkok, Thailand
Solar & Storage Finance Asia
6  -  7   July
Virtual
NXT CX Summit SEA
20   July
Virtual
Accounting & Finance Show Hong Kong
28  -  29   July
Virtual
2021 World Battery Expo
16  -  18   August
China
MOVE Asia
7  -  9   September
Virtual
NextBigTech Asia 2021
7  -  9   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Accounting & Finance Show Asia
21  -  22   September
Virtual
Accounting & Finance Show Malaysia
12   October
Virtual
InfoComm Southeast Asia
20  -  22   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Singapore Vet
23  -  24   October
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
16  -  18   November
Thailand
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       