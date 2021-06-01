Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, June 1, 2021
Tuesday, 1 June 2021, 13:03 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Hitachi, Ltd.
Hitachi Astemo EV motor and inverter adopted in Mazda's first mass-produced electric vehicle "MAZDA MX-30 EV MODEL"

TOKYO, June 1, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi Astemo Co., Ltd. today announced that its EV motors and inverters were adopted by Mazda Motor Corporation for their first mass-produced electric vehicle, the "MAZDA MX-30 EV MODEL" which was launched in Japan in January 2021.

The motor adopted in the "MAZDA MX-30 EV MODEL" has high output and high efficiency performance enabled by our unique technology. The compact, high output inverter is made possible by our unique double-sided direct water-cooling power module.

Hitachi Astemo is committed to creating social, environmental and economic value by providing advanced mobility solutions that contribute to improving safety and comfort, and environmental conservation to create a more sustainable society. By doing so, we contribute to improving Quality of Life and create value for our OEM customers.

About Hitachi Astemo, Ltd.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Hitachi Astemo is a joint venture between Hitachi, Ltd. and Honda Motor Co. Hitachi Astemo is a technology company that develops, manufactures, sells and services automotive and transportation components, as well as industrial machinery and systems. For more information, visit the company's website at https://www.hitachiastemo.com/en/


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Hitachi, Ltd.
Sectors: Automotive
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Hitachi, Ltd. Links

http://www.hitachi.com

https://www.facebook.com/hitachi.global/

https://twitter.com/hitachiglobal?lang=en

https://www.youtube.com/user/HitachiBrandChannel

https://ph.linkedin.com/company/hitachi

Hitachi, Ltd.
May 31, 2021 15:51 HKT/SGT
Hitachi's new facility is being established in the United States in order to collaborate and create new solutions with customers
May 31, 2021 14:07 HKT/SGT
Suntory Beverage & Food and Hitachi Collaboratively Create IoT Platform to Realize Precision Traceability, and the Digital Transformation of Factory Management and Work Styles at the Suntory Kita-Alps Shinano-no-Mori Water Plant
May 28, 2021 10:01 HKT/SGT
Hitachi Selected as System Vendor for Demand Response Demonstration Project for the Optimization of Thai Power Supply and Demand Balance
May 25, 2021 16:13 HKT/SGT
Hitachi Astemo develops "Dynamics Planning" A high-precision vehicle trajectory planning technology that improves cabin comfort in autonomous driving
May 14, 2021 14:24 HKT/SGT
Hitachi ABB Power Grids enables Minnesota Power to deliver more clean and affordable hydropower to the U.S. Upper Midwest region
Apr 26, 2021 10:35 HKT/SGT
AD ECU and OTA Unit Adopted in New Model Legend Capable of Over-the-Air (OTA) Vehicle Control Software Updating
Apr 15, 2021 15:42 HKT/SGT
Local Production of Hitachi Automatic Analyzer 3500 to Commence in China
Apr 9, 2021 12:05 HKT/SGT
Hitachi Astemo to showcase advanced mobility solutions at Auto Shanghai 2021
Apr 7, 2021 14:32 HKT/SGT
Hitachi and Axcelead to start joint development of solutions for the efficient creation of next-generation biopharmaceuticals
Apr 1, 2021 12:11 HKT/SGT
Completion of Chubu Electric Power Grid Hida Converter Station Equipped with Hitachi's Frequency Converters
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       