Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, June 1, 2021
Tuesday, 1 June 2021, 17:03 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Mitsubishi Corporation
Mitsubishi Corporation: Launch of New Startup Accelerator Program to Promote Decarbonization

TOKYO, June 1, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) are pleased to announce a new startup accelerator program designed to promote efforts to decarbonize.

MC and NYK will team up with Startupbootcamp Australia (SBC Australia), a branch of one of the largest Europe-origin accelerators Startupbootcamp Group. SBC Australia specializes in energy-related acceleration and has a proven track record. This program aims to scout and support promising startups with disruptive technologies and business ideas to solve problems in the energy and resource sectors.

Separately, MC and NYK have already collaborated with various startups that are invested in decarbonization, however, their new program will provide them with a joint platform to research the latest trends in decarbonization and opportunities to collaborate with emerging startups. The partners expect to run several program cycles to accelerate a significant number of startups.

As global efforts to decarbonize gain momentum, MC and NYK are demonstrating their commitment to the realization of sustainable societies by applying their know-how in resources, energy and business development to support the swift growth of promising and unconventional startups in the energy sector.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Mitsubishi Corporation
Sectors: Energy
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Mitsubishi Corporation Links

http://www.mitsubishicorp.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/mitsubishi-corporation/

Mitsubishi Corporation
May 28, 2021 10:39 HKT/SGT
Chiyoda, Cognite, and Mitsubishi to Launch Digital Platform Solutions for Industrial Facilities and Plants
May 12, 2021 11:02 HKT/SGT
Collaboration with South Pole to Generate and Sell Carbon Credits from Carbon Removal Technologies
Apr 22, 2021 13:24 HKT/SGT
MC and unerry Enter into Capital and Business Alliance
Apr 1, 2021 17:55 HKT/SGT
Chubu Miraiz and MC Launch New Assisted-Living JV
Mar 23, 2021 09:51 HKT/SGT
MC and NTT to Establish DX Joint Venture
Mar 19, 2021 16:07 HKT/SGT
Signing of Agreement to Transfer Shares of MUL and HCC to MC
Mar 19, 2021 15:39 HKT/SGT
Signing of Memorandum of Understanding regarding CCS Joint Study for Clean Fuel Ammonia Production in Indonesia
Mar 18, 2021 16:10 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Corporation Enters Agreement to Acquire Interest in Aurukun Bauxite Project
Feb 24, 2021 13:12 HKT/SGT
Chubu Miraiz and MC to Launch New Assisted-Living JV
Jan 19, 2021 09:25 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Corporation: Commercial Operations Commence at Methanol / Dimethyl Ether Plant in Trinidad and Tobago
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       