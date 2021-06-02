Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Wednesday, 2 June 2021, 11:00 HKT/SGT
SmartDeFi: The Robinhood of Crypto -- Raises $1m Pre-Seed Bringing DeFi to the Masses

San Francisco, CA, June 2, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - SmartDeFi is an easy to use, non-custodial investment app which fulfills the needs of traditional investors who want to make their first DeFi investments, but don't understand the risks involved or how to take the first steps.

The user-friendly iOS app removes the complicated onboarding hurdles of crypto, enabling users to instantly enter risk-adjusted DeFi products using their bank account, credit card, or Apple Pay directly from their mobile device.

SmartDeFi will be launching in Q2 2021, but if you want to try it sooner you can join the early-access beta by clicking here.

SmartDeFi was founded in 2020 by Kieran Daniels (CEO) and Dziugas Butkus (CTO) who believe the reason that traditional investors haven't entered new and lucrative DeFi markets, is the absence of an easy to understand and transparent Risk Assessment Layer.

To solve this problem, the San Francisco based company has secured $1m in Pre-seed funding led by Venture Capital firms Future Fund; Centrality AI; GenBlock; and Arcuate Capital.

Advisors to the project: Santiago R Santos (General Partner, ParaFi Capital); Joel John (Principle, Ledger Prime); and Lukas Schor (Head of Product, Gnosis Safe).

With additional support from a strategic lineup of DeFi Angel investors: Sandeep Nailwal (Co-founder, COO Polygon); Jaynti Kanani (Co-founder, CEO Polygon); Tyler Ward (Co-founder, CEO Barnbridge); Alex Svanevik (Co-founder, CEO Nansen); Mariano Conti (MakerDAO); Joseph Delong (CTO, Sushi.com); Jonny Rhea (Co-Founder, CTO Element Finance); Tyler Reynolds (Angel Investor); Akin Sawyerr (Barnbridge); Marc Weinstein (MechanismCap); Meltem Demirors (CoinShares); Nirbhik Jangid (The Dapp List, Prev Polygon); Jordan Lyall (Niftys, Prev ConsenSys); Joe Mahon (Angel Investor); Ryan Burkin (Co-Founder, CEO Teller Finance); DeFiTed (Cover Protocol, Ruler Protocol); and others.

The SmartDeFi mobile app provides users instant access to DeFi via multiple risk-adjusted investment products, which have been aptly named "Decentralized ETFs" or "DETFs".

Unlike Robinhood, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab -- SmartDeFi users truly own their assets and can buy or sell 24 hours a day / 7 days a week, without relying on third party approval.

Additionally, SmartDeFi is the first ever consumer app built on the Ethereum scaling solution Polygon -- which now does more daily transactions than the Ethereum blockchain. Because of this, users don't have to worry about high gas fees or network congestion when they buy or sell DETFs.

"In 2017 you were called crazy for investing in crypto. Even 2 years ago, it was 'crypto is a scam'. Then, the narrative shifted to 'Ok. I want in. How do I passively invest 1-5% of my portfolio in DeFi?'. This shift is why we built SmartDeFi and the DETF products." - Kieran Daniels | Co-founder, CEO SmartDeFi

The SmartDeFi infrastructure is powered by Idle Finance (DeFi Protocol); Gnosis Safe (Multisig Wallet); Polygon Network (Layer 2 Aggregator); Wyre (Fiat On-ramp); and Torus Labs (Web3 Login).

The combination of these cutting edge Web3 products creates a seamless onboarding journey for all user experience levels. Now anyone can download the SmartDeFi app and easily purchase risk-adjusted DeFi smart baskets in 3 clicks.

Media Contact
Company: SmartDeFi
Contact: Kieran Daniels
E-mail: hello@TrySmartDeFi.com
Website: https://trysmartdefi.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/SmartDeFi

