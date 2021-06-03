Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, June 3, 2021
Thursday, 3 June 2021, 16:02 HKT/SGT
Source: CDAO ASEAN Online
Top data and analytics leaders from Unistar, Grab, Ministry of Health meet this month to discuss the future of AI

INDIA, June 3, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - This month, over 300 senior data and analytics leaders will meet in a virtual forum, to dissect and analyse how organisations are successfully operationalizing AI and embedding it within day-to-day processes.




"As more companies apply data science, machine learning and artificial intelligence to their businesses, more questions come up regarding how to truly extract value from the investment." Stated Kate Tappin, Content Director, Corinium, "CDAO ASEAN Online will deliver answers and forward-thinking strategies for organisations to adopt".

CDAO ASEAN Online will be live over the 29th - 30th June 2021 and feature Chief Data and Analytics Officers from companies such as the Pfizer, UPS, Central Bank of Malaysia, Ministry of Health Singapore, Reckitt, Grab-Singtel Digibank, Cigna and more.

The free online forum will kick off with a keynote panel discussion: Turning Theory into Action - Extracting the Tangible Value of Data. Which will include examples of how organizations are adapting to the current speed of business. Speakers include Mark Dionisio, Chief Data Officer, Unistar Credit & Finance Corporation, Ramkumar Venkatachalam, Chief Data & Analytics Officer, Cigna, Dr. Geraldine Wong, Head of Data, Grab-Singtel Digibank, Allan Tan, Group Editor-in-Chief, CXOCIETY.

Key topics include; Collective intelligence, guidance and thought leadership on data evolution; Awakening data investment and opportunity; fuelling Data Innovation; staying data-informed, through upskilling and adapting.

Register free here: https://bit.ly/2Ri5Gu1
Event website: https://bit.ly/3uG242A
Date: 29-30th June
Venue: Online
Cost: Free
For further details please contact: info@coriniumintel.com
Victoria Kavanagh
Marketing Manager


