HONG KONG, June 3, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - The "Directors Of The Year Awards 2021" championed by The Hong Kong Institute of Directors ("HKIoD") is open for nominations today. "Leading in New Normal" is the theme of the Awards this year, aiming to promote a positive attitude and mindset among directors in navigating the complex global environment in 2021. Outstanding directors and boards capable of dynamic steering in circumstances ever-changing, and leading their organisations towards sustainable development will be acknowledged.



Dr Christopher To, Chairman of HKIoD, said, "According to a global director survey co-organised by HKIoD, two-thirds of the company directors responded said they have committed 50 percent or more time in leading their companies in recalibrating corporate focus and strategy in the Covid-19 crisis. And, among the respondents who gave high marks to themselves and their management teams, many credited prior scenario planning as a good foundation for responding effectively to the tests brought by the pandemic. From their responses, it is clear that being prepared is the key to success of directors in their roles. This year, we look forward to honouring directors who have worked hard and upheld a positive attitude in facing challenges and overcoming adversities. "



Mr Kenneth Wong, Chairman of 2021 Directors Awards Organising Committee, said "This is the 21st year of HKIoD organising Directors Of The Year Awards. Over past years, we have seen the economy going through ups and downs several rounds and what we have learnt is good corporate governance gives a company a solid foundation for defence or advance. We also concluded that to lead a company, directors have to stay abreast of the times and the global trend of corporate governance requirements. This was confirmed by nominees and recipients of the Awards in the past years. "



Dr Carlye Tsui, CEO of HKIoD, said, "The pandemic has changed the way people live and work; in other words, we have a 'new normal' to cope with. For a company to run a sustainable business in the new setting, it needs to devise a new structural policy and that is where directors come in. Whatever industry or whichever layer of the supply chain a company is in, its leaders have to be able to grasp latest market development so as to lead their companies to success, and also to gain the trust of investors and stakeholders. HKIoD offers training courses that relate latest information and knowledge to directors, equipping them for making smart decisions at crucial moments."



Nomination for the Awards will close on 31 July 2021. The Panel of Judges comprises leaders, professionals and regulators in Hong Kong. The Director Of The Year Awards 2021 recognises excellence in the following categories:



Company Categories / Director Categories

1. Listed Companies / 1. Executive Directors

2. Non-Listed Companies / 2. Non-Executive Directors

3. Statutory/Non-Profit-Distributing Organisations* / 3. Boards



Notes: *A non-profit-distributing organisation is defined as an organisation which profits are not distributed to its shareholders, members, directors, employees or any other persons, with objectives including, but not limited to, charitable welfare, social service, health and medical care, education, research, trade and industrial alliance, professional advancement, self-help support, etc.



The selection criteria for winners in the Individual Director Categories include successful pursuit of strategic corporate business/non-profit functions, contribution to board effectiveness in strategic planning and monitoring of performance, implementing compliance, risk control and accountability measures, managing change and succession, and leadership and other attributes and qualities, including keen at continuing professional development, business ethics and other achievements. As for the Collective Board Categories, the judging criteria include board composition, effectiveness in pursuing strategic corporate/non-profit functions, development and execution of strategic plans and monitoring of performance, implementing compliance, risk control and accountability measures, managing change and succession, development of the board, effectiveness of board committees, business ethics and other achievements.



The Awards nomination form and related information are available on The Hong Kong Institute of Directors website at www.hkiod.com.



About Directors Of The Year Awards

First launched in 2001, Directors Of The Year Awards were the first ever such Awards organised in Asia. The project has now become an annual project of impact in the community. The objectives are to recognise directors and board of directors for outstanding director practices and corporate governance, to publicise the significance of good corporate governance and to promote awareness of good corporate governance and director professionalism in Hong Kong. Nominations are open to the public. As good corporate governance is vital to all types of organisations, and professional director practices are encouraged from directors in all board roles, the Awards recognise excellence in categories by company types, including listed companies, private companies and statutory/non-profit-distributing organisations, and categories by roles, including Executive Directors, Non-Executive Directors and Boards. For more details on the previous years' Awards, please visit http://www.hkiod.com/dya-awardees.html.



About The Hong Kong Institute of Directors

The Hong Kong Institute of Directors is Hong Kong's premier body representing directors to foster the long-term success of companies through advocacy and standards-setting in corporate governance and professional development for directors. A non-profit-distributing organisation with membership consisting of directors from listed and non-listed companies, HKIoD is committed to providing directors with educational programmes and information service and establishing an influential voice in representing directors. With international perspectives and a multi-cultural environment, HKIoD conducts business in biliteracy and trilingualism. Website: http://www.hkiod.com.



