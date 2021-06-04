Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, June 4, 2021
Thursday, 3 June 2021, 22:15 HKT/SGT
Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Toyota Establishes "Toyota Ventures Climate Fund"
Accelerating Efforts to Achieve Carbon Neutrality

Toyota City, Japan, June 3, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota is strengthening company-wide efforts to further accelerate CO2 reduction toward its goal of carbon neutrality. As a part of this effort, Toyota has established a global investment fund, the "Toyota Ventures Climate Fund".

To achieve carbon neutrality, in addition to making our own efforts, we believe that we need to collaborate with like-minded partners. The Toyota Ventures Climate Fund will invest in promising early-stage companies around the world, that are eagerly working on solutions to drive innovation in carbon neutrality.

The Toyota Ventures Climate Fund will be managed by the team at Toyota AI Ventures, which announced today that its company name has been changed to Toyota Ventures (hereinafter referred to as "TV"). TV will serve as the fund manager (GP) on behalf of Toyota, with a total investment of 150 million U.S. dollars.


