Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, June 4, 2021
Friday, 4 June 2021, 11:30 HKT/SGT
Share:
Joy Spreader Secured Investments from Blackrock and State Street Corp, Performance-based Marketing Leader Obtains Recognitions from Global Institutional Investors

HONG KONG, June 4, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Since Joy Spreader (06988.HK) was incorporated into the MSCI China Small Cap Index with effect upon the closure of the market on May 27, 2021, the Company secured investments from Blackrock Inc. and State Street Group respectively, the two most influential global institutional investors.

According to Bloomberg data, Blackrock and State Street hold 2,560,000 shares and 629,000 shares of the Company, representing 0.12% and 0.03% of total shares outstanding, respectively.

Blackrock Inc. is the largest asset management institution worldwide. By the end of Q1 2021, the total asset under management of Blackrock peak at 9.0 trillion USD.

State Street Corporation is one of the largest financial services and investment groups globally. By the end of 2020, State Street Corporation has $38.8 trillion USD of assets under custody and administration, as well as 3.5 trillion USD of assets under management.

Investments made by Blackrock and State Street demonstrate strong evidence that Joy Spreader receives significant recognitions from top-tier global financial institutions, which will further empower the Company to optimize the shareholding structure and to implement the international expansion strategy.



Topic: Press release summary
Source:
Sectors: Media & Marketing, Daily Finance, Cloud & Enterprise, Advertising
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Joy Spreader Secured Investments from Blackrock and State Street Corp, Performance-based Marketing Leader Obtains Recognitions from Global Institutional Investors  
June 4, 2021 11:30 HKT/SGT
Motul powers Asian team Toyota Gazoo Racing Team Thailand at 49th edition of the Nurburgring 24hrs  
June 4, 2021 11:00 HKT/SGT
Avance Clinical's USA Biotech Survey Finds 21% Not Aware Australian Clinical Data is Accepted by the FDA and Other Major Regulatory Authorities  
June 4, 2021 08:00 HKT/SGT
Bitcoin Vault Founder Eyal Avramovich Announces New Strategic Partnership with ESE Europe  
June 4, 2021 00:00 HKT/SGT
Toyota Establishes "Toyota Ventures Climate Fund"  
June 3, 2021 22:15 HKT/SGT
Hitachi ABB Power Grids announces Sustainability 2030  
June 3, 2021 19:13 HKT/SGT
Nominations Open for "Directors Of The Year Awards 2021"  
June 3, 2021 18:06 HKT/SGT
Stephen Crystal Announces Addition of Randall Sayre to SCCG Management Team/Leadership Team  
June 3, 2021 18:00 HKT/SGT
S&P: Very High Likelihood of Extraordinary Government Support for China Huarong  
June 3, 2021 16:07 HKT/SGT
Top data and analytics leaders from Unistar, Grab, Ministry of Health meet this month to discuss the future of AI  
June 3, 2021 16:02 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling (Online Course)
10   June
Virtual
CISO Online ASEAN
15  -  16   June
Virtual
Digital Practice Summit
16   June
Virtual
Aviation Festival Asia
22  -  23   June
Virtual
Aviation Festival Asia 2020
22  -  23   June
Singapore
Mastering Wind Power (Online Course)
23   June
Virtual
CDAO Online ASEAN
29  -  30   June
Virtual
Future Energy Asia 2021 Exhibition & Summit (A Hybrid Event)
30  June -  2   July
Bangkok, Thailand
Solar & Storage Finance Asia
6  -  7   July
Virtual
NXT CX Summit SEA
20   July
Virtual
Accounting & Finance Show Hong Kong
28  -  29   July
Virtual
2021 World Battery Expo
16  -  18   August
China
MOVE Asia
7  -  9   September
Virtual
NextBigTech Asia 2021
7  -  9   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Accounting & Finance Show Asia
21  -  22   September
Virtual
Accounting & Finance Show Malaysia
12   October
Virtual
InfoComm Southeast Asia
20  -  22   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Singapore Vet
23  -  24   October
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
16  -  18   November
Thailand
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       