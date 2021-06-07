Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, June 7, 2021
Monday, 7 June 2021, 08:02 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Hitachi ABB Power Grids
Hitachi ABB Power Grids launches new transformers for floating offshore wind power
Transformers for floating projects will increase offshore wind potential by enabling a new generation of floating substations and turbines

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, June 7, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi ABB Power Grids today launched a portfolio of transformer products for offshore floating applications, designed to overcome the challenging offshore environment and withstand the physically demanding conditions on floating structures. The portfolio will enable much greater volumes of wind to be efficiently harvested and integrated into the global energy system, directly supporting the transition to a sustainable energy future.

The portfolio of transformers will be installed on floating offshore substations and floating wind turbines in deep waters, where traditional solutions are not feasible

Building offshore presents many challenges beyond the harsh saltwater environment. So far, only a small fraction of offshore potential has been exploited, as in many areas the seabed is not suitable and depths of 60 meters are not feasible for fixed structures.

Floating substations and floating wind turbines offer a solution, which can be used in deeper waters, vastly increasing the available global capacity for developing offshore wind energy. Yet floating systems come with their own challenges: over their entire lifetime they are constantly in motion and can be exposed to vibrations and shocks from waves up to 15 meters in height.

"Our world-class engineers take pride in pioneering innovative solutions that overcome harsh offshore conditions and ultimately, help move society towards a sustainable energy future," said Bruno Melles, Managing Director of the Transformers business at Hitachi ABB Power Grids. "Floating electrical systems are an important development in the offshore renewable industry, that will open up tremendous opportunities for clean power," he added.

Harnessing offshore wind with pioneering technologies

This portfolio introduces a range of collector step-up transformers, earthing transformers and shunt reactors for floating substations plus wind turbine transformers for floating wind turbines, including the industry leading WindSTAR units.

Transformers and shunt reactors are key pieces of equipment in the grid infrastructure, enabling transmission of electricity generated by offshore windfarms. This complete and qualified equipment range, developed in partnership with leading floating offshore developers, meets challenging operating requirements with a lightweight and modular design made up of specially designed active part, tank, tap changer, accessories and external components.

About Hitachi ABB Power Grids Ltd.

Hitachi ABB Power Grids is a global technology leader with a combined heritage of almost 250 years, employing around 36,000 people in 90 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, the business serves utility, industry and infrastructure customers across the value chain, and emerging areas like sustainable mobility, smart cities, energy storage and data centers. With a proven track record, global footprint and unparalleled installed base, Hitachi ABB Power Grids balances social, environmental and economic values. It is committed to powering good for a sustainable energy future, with pioneering and digital technologies, as the partner of choice for enabling a stronger, smarter and greener grid. https://www.hitachiabb-powergrids.com.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Hitachi ABB Power Grids
Sectors: Energy, Alternative Energy
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT STRATEGIC COOPERATION INTENTION AGREEMENT  
June 7, 2021 21:38 HKT/SGT
World Cyber Security Summit Opens the Door for Africa's Roadmap to Boost its Prospects for Cyber Solutions  
June 7, 2021 19:02 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu Named "Noteworthy DX Company" for 2021  
June 7, 2021 17:33 HKT/SGT
New AppsFlyer Report Finds View-through Attribution Impacts Ad Clicks and App Installs  
June 7, 2021 16:30 HKT/SGT
Prasaga and Quantum Generation Have Partnered, Bringing Sharding to Space-Based Communications  
June 7, 2021 15:45 HKT/SGT
Toyota and KINTO Aim to Provide 'Cars That Evolve in Tune With People'  
June 7, 2021 13:04 HKT/SGT
Prasaga and Quantum Generation Have Partnered, Bringing Sharding to Space-Based Communications  
June 7, 2021 11:35 HKT/SGT
KoHo Chain to List on BitMart Exchange  
June 7, 2021 11:30 HKT/SGT
NEC and Kagome contribute to the sustainability of farming through enhancing the CropScope agricultural ICT platform  
June 7, 2021 10:16 HKT/SGT
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing scores a remarkable one-two in Sardinia  
June 7, 2021 09:04 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling (Online Course)
10   June
Virtual
CISO Online ASEAN
15  -  16   June
Virtual
Digital Practice Summit
16   June
Virtual
Aviation Festival Asia
22  -  23   June
Virtual
Aviation Festival Asia 2020
22  -  23   June
Singapore
Mastering Wind Power (Online Course)
23   June
Virtual
CDAO Online ASEAN
29  -  30   June
Virtual
Future Energy Asia 2021 Exhibition & Summit (A Hybrid Event)
30  June -  2   July
Bangkok, Thailand
Solar & Storage Finance Asia
6  -  7   July
Virtual
NXT CX Summit SEA
20   July
Virtual
Accounting & Finance Show Hong Kong
28  -  29   July
Virtual
2021 World Battery Expo
16  -  18   August
China
MOVE Asia
7  -  9   September
Virtual
NextBigTech Asia 2021
7  -  9   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Accounting & Finance Show Asia
21  -  22   September
Virtual
Accounting & Finance Show Malaysia
12   October
Virtual
InfoComm Southeast Asia
20  -  22   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Singapore Vet
23  -  24   October
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
16  -  18   November
Thailand
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       