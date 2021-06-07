Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, June 7, 2021
Monday, 7 June 2021, 17:33 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Fujitsu Ltd
Fujitsu Named "Noteworthy DX Company" for 2021

TOKYO, June 7, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today announced its recognition as one of Japan's digital transformation leaders with its selection as a "Noteworthy DX Company 2021" under the Digital Transformation (DX) Stock program jointly managed by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) and the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
The "DX Stock" program selects leading Japanese companies engaged in digital transformation (DX)(1) that fundamentally change their business models and strengthen competitiveness through the use of digital technologies. In addition to these companies, those with an exceptionally high overall rating or that have implemented outstanding initiatives are designated under the "Noteworthy DX Company" category.

METI and the Tokyo Stock Exchange selected Fujitsu in recognition of its efforts to deepen existing businesses leveraging digital technology (VOICE program for digital management based on the opinions of customers and employees) and to create entirely new business models (establishment of new company, DUCNET Co., Ltd. delivering a cloud service to promote DX in manufacturing). This marks the fifth consecutive year that Fujitsu has been honored for its efforts under this program, including past years when it was selected under the categories of "Competitive IT Strategy Company"(2) and "DX Stocks 2020."

Going forward, Fujitsu will continue to contribute to society as the DX partner of choice for customers, reflecting the results and know-how of in-house DX initiatives into its solutions and services, under the guidance of its Purpose: "to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation"(3).

(1) Digital Transformation (DX)
the use of data and advanced technologies such as AI, IoT, cloud, and 5G to transform innovative services and business processes.
(2) Competitive IT Strategy Company
an initiative by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) and the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) to select and announce, by industry category, companies listed on the TSE that are making strategic use of IT to enhance their corporate value over the medium to long term.
(3) Purpose
a statement describing why Fujitsu exists in society

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company offering a full range of technology products, solutions and services. Approximately 126,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.6 trillion yen (US$34 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. For more information, please see www.fujitsu.com.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Fujitsu Ltd
Sectors: Cloud & Enterprise, Digital
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Fujitsu Ltd Links

http://www.fujitsu.com

https://plus.google.com/+Fujitsu

https://www.facebook.com/FujitsuJapan

https://twitter.com/Fujitsu_Global

https://www.youtube.com/user/FujitsuOfficial

https://www.linkedin.com/company/fujitsu/

Fujitsu Ltd
May 18, 2021 09:37 HKT/SGT
Rakuten Mobile and Fujitsu Partner to Develop Open RAN Solutions for the Global Market
May 12, 2021 09:51 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Accelerate Digital Transformation in the Mobility Industry
Apr 26, 2021 13:05 HKT/SGT
NTT and Fujitsu Embark on Strategic Alliance to Drive "Realization of Sustainable Digital Society"
Apr 16, 2021 09:17 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu Updates Group Environmental Plan to Achieve Validation of 1.5 degrees Celcius - Aligned Emissions Reduction Targets, Contribute to Sustainable Future
Apr 15, 2021 09:44 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu Fuels Big Data Innovation in Mobility Space with Launch of "Digital Twin Collector" Platform
Apr 13, 2021 14:28 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu Renews Key Systems for Japan Meteorological Agency, Contributing to Completion of Centralized Virtualization Platform
Apr 12, 2021 10:48 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu Embarks on Partnership with Siemens Digital Industries Software Strengthening Global Competitiveness and Accelerating DX to Realize Smart, Sustainable Manufacturing
Apr 8, 2021 12:08 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu and Trend Micro Demonstrate Solution To Secure Private 5G
Apr 6, 2021 09:15 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu, AutoGrid to Boost Renewable Energy Use in Japan Towards Realization of Decarbonized Society with Virtual Power Plant Solution
Apr 1, 2021 17:33 HKT/SGT
RIKEN, Fujitsu Launch Collaborative R&D Center in Japan in First Step Toward Realization of Superconducting Quantum Computers
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       