SINGAPORE & THAILAND, June 8, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Singapore logistics technology company Haulio announced today that it has made significant headway into Thailand by tying up with CMA CGM (www.cma-cgm.com), a world leader in shipping and logistics. Haulio, using its digital haulage solutions, will move CMA CGM containers on the major inland corridor of Bangkok, Lat Krabang and Laem Chabang.



Headquartered in Singapore since 2017, Haulio is Singapore's fastest growing container haulage platform in the country, with more than 90% of Singapore's hauliers onboard. The company has aspirations to complete the digitalisation of haulage in Southeast Asia by 2025.



With some of Southeast Asia's busiest ports, Thailand has always been a pivotal market for Haulio. The country reported a total import-export CAGR of 2.2% between 2016 and 2018, with a forecasted CAGR of 2.8% from 2021 to 2025, according to IHS Markit's GTA Forecasting.



Since commencing its early-stage pilot in 2020, Haulio has onboarded over 150 trucking companies with a network of more than 3000 container trucks in Thailand and transacted over 300 thousand TEUs on the platform with one of PSA's JV local partners - ESCO.



This contract win with CMA CGM thus represents yet another significant milestone for Haulio, demonstrating its ability for regional scalability of haulage fulfilment.



Moving forward, the company is projecting a 200% quarter-on-quarter growth increase in transactions through this tie-up and an extension of the network effect of Haulio's presence in Thailand. The company aims to scale up to over 1,000 hauliers and 20,000 trucks in the next one year to provide 100% coverage within the country.



Mr Benoit de Quillacq, Managing Director of CMA CGM Thailand, said "CMA CGM's priorities to provide its customers what they need and to ensure operations efficiency can be driven with Haulio's digital solutions and network of hauliers. Our shippers would benefit from streamlined and optimised haulage trips; this consequently reduces carbon emissions from trucking the containers."



"We are delighted to become a haulage solutions provider of CMA CGM in Thailand after experiencing the benefits of our platform in Singapore. This serves as a huge validation to a young startup like us as we embark in our journey in solving real problems with an industry leader like CMA CGM. With container shipping volumes rising, it is imperative that greater efficiency and digitalization is achieved on the haulage end. While the importance of business margins cannot be overstated, it needs to be said that we owe it to ourselves to reduce the carbon footprint of this industry," said Alvin Ea, Co-Founder and CEO of Haulio.



About Haulio



Haulio is Singapore's fastest-growing container haulage platform, with the greater vision of connecting global trade to local first-mile transportation across ASEAN. The company believes in uplifting the industry by empowering its ecosystem of users with its technology. Through the optimisation of resources, Haulio aims to revolutionize international freight logistics towards a collaborative and sustainable future. For more information, visit https://www.haulio.io.



