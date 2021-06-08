Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, June 8, 2021
Tuesday, 8 June 2021, 12:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: MDRT
The MDRT Academy continues to grow with new members from Sun Life Asia

HONG KONG, June 8, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - The MDRT Academy ( https://mdrtacademy.org/ ) - a new association helping financial professionals accelerate their careers - recently welcomed more than 670 advisors from Sun Life Asia to its membership ranks. The addition of 184 Sun Life advisors from Hong Kong and the rest of Asia including the Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia will make Sun Life the MDRT Academy's largest membership company to date. The Academy will supplement Sun Life's Brighter Gen and Brighter Pro training and development program, and together support Sun Life's ambition to be a market leader in quality financial advice.



"Sun Life's goal is to have the most respected advisors in the industry, known for the quality of their advice and their professionalism," said Leo Grepin, Sun Life Asia President. "The MDRT Academy is a valuable addition to our Brighter Academy advisor development programs, which build the skills and capabilities to guide advisors along their career journey from rookie, to MDRT, and then leading agency manager. With access to the best training and experience, Sun Life advisors can achieve their career ambitions and deliver the best experience to our clients," Grepin said.

Hong Kong is a key insurance hub in Asia and total gross premiums reached HK$608.4 billion in 2020, according to data released by the Insurance Authority of Hong Kong. The MDRT Academy was launched in 2017 to help financial services professionals in key markets including Hong Kong reach greater production levels and join MDRT. The MDRT Academy was designed to be a fully digital experience, allowing members to access the tools, resources and community anytime and anywhere through an intuitive website and mobile app.

"We're excited to work with Sun Life, and there is no doubt that the MDRT Academy will help their advisors increase their production, improve their client service skills and learn best practices from experienced MDRT members," said MDRT President Ian Green, Dip PFS. "The tools for building a successful career in financial services are literally at their fingertips."

The MDRT Academy features an assessment that helps members better understand and identify their strengths and growth areas - and personalizes content to a member's needs and areas of interest. It also offers goal setting and performance-tracking tools, monthly webcasts featuring MDRT members, Performance Guides, as well as hundreds of articles, videos and podcast episodes. MDRT Academy members also have the opportunity to attend MDRT's Annual Meeting.

About Sun Life
Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of March 31, 2021, Sun Life had total assets under management of US$1,304 billion. For more information please visit www.sunlife.com.

About MDRT
MDRT, The Premier Association of Financial Professionals, is a global, independent association of the world's leading life insurance and financial services professionals from more than 500 companies in 70 nations and territories. MDRT members demonstrate exceptional professional knowledge, strict ethical conduct and outstanding client service. MDRT membership is recognized internationally as the standard of excellence in the life insurance and financial services business. For more information on the MDRT Academy, please visit mdrtacademy.org. For more information on MDRT, please visit mdrt.org.




Topic: Press release summary
Source: MDRT
Sectors: Daily Finance
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
DENSO and NTT DATA Complete Verification Test Using Vehicle and People Flow Data to Innovate the Mobility Experience  
June 8, 2021 14:51 HKT/SGT
Biogen and Eisai launch initiatives to help patients with Alzheimer's disease access ADUHELM  
June 8, 2021 13:09 HKT/SGT
Woven Alpha, Isuzu and Hino Begin Exploring the Use of Automated Mapping Platform  
June 8, 2021 12:43 HKT/SGT
Juniper Networks and NEC Build New Network for Herotel to Create South Africa's First Commercial Network Driven by Segment Routing  
June 8, 2021 12:38 HKT/SGT
The MDRT Academy continues to grow with new members from Sun Life Asia   
June 8, 2021 12:00 HKT/SGT
Haulio deepens its roots in Thailand   
June 8, 2021 11:09 HKT/SGT
Dingdang Health raises US$220 million in new financing round  
June 8, 2021 09:33 HKT/SGT
FDA grants accelerated approval for ADUHELM as the first and only Alzheimer's disease treatment to address a defining pathology of the disease  
June 8, 2021 08:47 HKT/SGT
Eisai: New Data on LENVIMA (lenvatinib) Plus KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Versus Sunitinib   
June 8, 2021 07:19 HKT/SGT
MC and Jetti Agree to Form Strategic Business Alliance  
June 8, 2021 07:10 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling (Online Course)
10   June
Virtual
CISO Online ASEAN
15  -  16   June
Virtual
Digital Practice Summit
16   June
Virtual
Aviation Festival Asia
22  -  23   June
Virtual
Aviation Festival Asia 2020
22  -  23   June
Singapore
Mastering Wind Power (Online Course)
23   June
Virtual
CDAO Online ASEAN
29  -  30   June
Virtual
Future Energy Asia 2021 Exhibition & Summit (A Hybrid Event)
30  June -  2   July
Bangkok, Thailand
Solar & Storage Finance Asia
6  -  7   July
Virtual
NXT CX Summit SEA
20   July
Virtual
Accounting & Finance Show Hong Kong
28  -  29   July
Virtual
2021 World Battery Expo
16  -  18   August
China
MOVE Asia
7  -  9   September
Virtual
NextBigTech Asia 2021
7  -  9   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Accounting & Finance Show Asia
21  -  22   September
Virtual
Accounting & Finance Show Malaysia
12   October
Virtual
InfoComm Southeast Asia
20  -  22   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Singapore Vet
23  -  24   October
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
16  -  18   November
Thailand
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       