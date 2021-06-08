Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, June 8, 2021
Tuesday, 8 June 2021, 12:43 HKT/SGT
Woven Alpha, Isuzu and Hino Begin Exploring the Use of Automated Mapping Platform
Promoting Safer Automated Driving and Advanced Driver Assistance System

Toyota City, Japan, June 8, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Woven Alpha, Inc., a group company of Woven Planet Holdings, Inc., a subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation, Isuzu Motors Limited, and Hino Motors, Ltd. announced today an agreement to proceed with talks to utilize the Automated Mapping Platform (AMP) developed by Woven Alpha.

AMP is a connected crowdsourced software platform that supports the creation, development and distribution of high definition (HD) maps--a key enabler for smart and safe automated mobility. AMP provides high-precision data driven maps by utilizing vehicle fleet data and advanced satellite imagery technology. AMP HD map includes several layers of data rich information of road objects such as lanes, road signs, traffic lights, and other objects, as well as that of road curves and topography creating an accurate representation of the road while keeping it updated. The Woven Alpha team plans to develop AMP to become the most globally comprehensive road and lane network HD map platform enabling high-precision localization support to automated driving vehicles.

With the aim of realizing smarter and safer logistics through automated driving and Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) using HD maps, Isuzu and Hino will examine the potential application of AMP on the domain of small commercial-purpose trucks. The initiative aims to contribute to the dissemination of safer automated driving and ADAS with Commercial Japan Partnership Technologies Corporation that intends to accelerate CASE responses, which Toyota announced with Isuzu and Hino.


