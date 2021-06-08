Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, June 8, 2021
Tuesday, 8 June 2021, 19:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
Evergrande: the Bloomberg Article is Far From The Truth

HONG KONG, June 8, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - On June 8, 2021, a spokesperson for China Evergrande Group issued a statement saying that a Bloomberg article on the Group's financial risks is severely inaccurate.

The spokesperson of China Evergrande Group said that the Company has always maintained a good reputation in the credit capital markets, and over the past 25 years since inception it has never been late of repaying any borrowing or interests due. Since 2020, The Group has repaid a total of 30.3 billion yuan of domestic corporate bonds and 55.3 billion yuan of overseas corporate bonds with internally generated funds. It is expected to repay another 9.4 billion yuan of overseas corporate bonds due on June 28 this year with its own funds. After this repayment, there will be no domestic and overseas corporate bonds due until March 2022.

The spokesperson said that Evergrande's operation remains normal and its cash flow is stable and that those who deliberately create panic and malicious rumors will be held accountable pursuant to relevant laws.



Topic: Press release summary
Source:
Sectors: Exchanges & Software, Daily Finance
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Evergrande: the Bloomberg Article is Far From The Truth  
June 8, 2021 19:00 HKT/SGT
Sterling Group Launches U.S. Premium Lifestyle Apparel Brand JP by J. Peterman in Asia  
June 8, 2021 18:23 HKT/SGT
KOMBAI Builds Wealth Management Ecosystem Benefiting The Community  
June 8, 2021 18:10 HKT/SGT
Ulferts International Announces 2020/21 Annual Results  
June 8, 2021 18:00 HKT/SGT
Champion REIT Secures First Sustainability-Linked Loan   
June 8, 2021 17:01 HKT/SGT
DENSO and NTT DATA Complete Verification Test Using Vehicle and People Flow Data to Innovate the Mobility Experience  
June 8, 2021 14:51 HKT/SGT
Biogen and Eisai launch initiatives to help patients with Alzheimer's disease access ADUHELM  
June 8, 2021 13:09 HKT/SGT
Woven Alpha, Isuzu and Hino Begin Exploring the Use of Automated Mapping Platform  
June 8, 2021 12:43 HKT/SGT
Juniper Networks and NEC Build New Network for Herotel to Create South Africa's First Commercial Network Driven by Segment Routing  
June 8, 2021 12:38 HKT/SGT
The MDRT Academy continues to grow with new members from Sun Life Asia   
June 8, 2021 12:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling (Online Course)
10   June
Virtual
CISO Online ASEAN
15  -  16   June
Virtual
Digital Practice Summit
16   June
Virtual
Aviation Festival Asia
22  -  23   June
Virtual
Aviation Festival Asia 2020
22  -  23   June
Singapore
Mastering Wind Power (Online Course)
23   June
Virtual
CDAO Online ASEAN
29  -  30   June
Virtual
Future Energy Asia 2021 Exhibition & Summit (A Hybrid Event)
30  June -  2   July
Bangkok, Thailand
Solar & Storage Finance Asia
6  -  7   July
Virtual
NXT CX Summit SEA
20   July
Virtual
Accounting & Finance Show Hong Kong
28  -  29   July
Virtual
2021 World Battery Expo
16  -  18   August
China
MOVE Asia
7  -  9   September
Virtual
NextBigTech Asia 2021
7  -  9   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Accounting & Finance Show Asia
21  -  22   September
Virtual
Accounting & Finance Show Malaysia
12   October
Virtual
InfoComm Southeast Asia
20  -  22   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Singapore Vet
23  -  24   October
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
16  -  18   November
Thailand
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       