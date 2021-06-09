Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, June 9, 2021
Wednesday, 9 June 2021, 12:44 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Eisai
Eisai Receives Special Prize at Platinum Career Award 2021

TOKYO, June 9, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. announced today that it has received a special prize at the Platinum Career Award 2021. The awards ceremony was held via online at the symposium on June 8, 2021.

The Platinum Career Award was established in 2019 with the aim of commending companies that aspire to provide opportunities for employees to develop their career and play an active role, in order to realize career paths that Japanese employees are aiming for in the era of the 100 years' life. (This event was held with sponsorship and planning by Mitsubishi Research Institute, Inc., planning by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation, support by the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, Japan, and Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc., and cooperation from TOYO KEIZAI INC.). Eisai received a special prize dedicated to companies that are implementing "new working styles initiated to adjust with the era of Corona (COVID-19 Pandemic)".

Eisai defines our corporate mission as "giving first thought to patients and their families and to increasing the benefits health care provides," in the articles of incorporation, which we call our human health care (hhc) philosophy.

Eisai will enhance the development of self-reliant talents, so that each and every employee who sympathize with its corporate philosophy can adapt themselves to any changes and contribute to the creation of new social value through working independently with high motivation. By promoting work and learning style reforms to achieve this goal, Eisai attempts to transition from a company-led career development style to a proactive career development style based on the diversity of values of individual employees and their willingness to take on challenges. In addition, Eisai will work on expanding the range of individual discretion in choosing work locations and working hours, as well as implementing new measures for utilizing IT tools in terms of both hardware and software, such as efficiently providing training opportunities for all employees to independently learn new skills and acquire new working experiences, adopting a special paid leave system that can be used for self-development and social contribution activities, and promoting online dialogue between members inside and outside the organization.
Eisai will make continuous efforts based on the hhc philosophy to further contribute to increasing the benefits of patients and their families around the world.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Eisai
Sectors: BioTech
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Eisai
June 9, 2021 10:31 HKT/SGT
Eisai To Present Latest Data of Lemborexant at 35th Annual Sleep Meeting (SLEEP2021)
June 8, 2021 13:09 HKT/SGT
Biogen and Eisai launch initiatives to help patients with Alzheimer's disease access ADUHELM
June 8, 2021 08:47 HKT/SGT
FDA grants accelerated approval for ADUHELM as the first and only Alzheimer's disease treatment to address a defining pathology of the disease
June 8, 2021 07:19 HKT/SGT
Eisai: New Data on LENVIMA (lenvatinib) Plus KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Versus Sunitinib
May 31, 2021 17:54 HKT/SGT
Eisai and ITO EN Enter Into Business Alliance Aiming to Support People Living with Dementia and to Prevent Dementia
May 20, 2021 08:36 HKT/SGT
Eisai to Present Data on Oncology Pipeline and Products at ASCO Annual Meeting
May 19, 2021 11:27 HKT/SGT
Anticancer Agent "Remitoro Intravenous Drip Infusion 300 microgram" (Denileukin Diftitox (Genetical Recombination)) Launched in Japan
May 14, 2021 16:48 HKT/SGT
Eisai and National Cancer Center Commence Joint Research and Development Project
May 11, 2021 09:00 HKT/SGT
Eisai's Statement of Commitment for Carbon Neutrality by 2040
May 7, 2021 10:08 HKT/SGT
Eisai and Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., U.S.A. Receive Priority Review From FDA for LENVIMA (lenvatinib) Plus KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Applications
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       