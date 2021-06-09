Wednesday, 9 June 2021, 14:22 HKT/SGT Share:

Supported-By the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India and NITI Aayog, the 10th annual edition of Big CIO Show virtually convened some of the top names in the tech ecosystem to discuss core strategies and roadmap to steer emerging tech solutions in India.

INDIA, June 9, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - The 10th edition of Big CIO Show - India gathered major stakeholders of India's technology ecosystem such as government think-tanks, technology experts and leading technology solution providers, to discuss the critical infrastructure, where digital transformation can help the nation boost economic competitiveness.



The attendees were enlightened by the speakers from governments and enterprises such as Dr Rajendra Kumar - Additional Secretary, MeitY, Government of India; Ripu Bajwa - Director and GM, Data Protection Solutions, Dell Technologies; Golok Kumar Simli - Chief of Technology, Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India; Sudhir Kanvinde - Executive Director - IT, Ministry of Ports Shipping, Government of India; Sanjiv Mehta - Country Manager, AMD; Sridhar S - VP, Managed Services - Cloud, Hosting and Security, Tata Communications Ltd; Veneet Sharma - Regional Sales Director - APAC(IAM), Thales; Rajiv Ramanan - Director - Technology Partnerships, Freshworks Inc.; Harish Sekar - Senior Technical Evangelist, Manage Engine, a division of Zoho Corp; to name a few.



The show covered key topics such as driving businesses to reassess transformation roadmap, understanding the value of customer data platforms, the rise of native clouds, cyber security implications of working remotely, edge computing gaining the edge, emergence of the software-defined enterprise, future of data centres, and more.



Key highlights and takeaways from Big CIO Show - India include:



Sridhar S, VP, Managed Services - Cloud, Hosting and Security Tata Communications Ltd discussed at length on the topic 'From Technology to Business Innovation with Unified Cloud Experience'. He stated that "It is very clear that cloud is becoming a biggest business improvement machine. The innovations that one can bring about in your business model has made us realize that all these are important as we go ahead into the future because we need to be present everywhere and we need to be present close to the customers."



In a panel discussion on the topic 'The Cyber security Implications of Working Remotely', moderated by Jacxine Fernandez, VP, Cyber Security at Adani Group, the panellists discussed key areas such as 'Protecting the remote workforce' major cyber-attack trends of 2020 and alternatives to the current solutions on remote working and much more.



Dell Technologies tech talk on the topic 'Increase your agility with Multi-Cloud flexibility' stated that "Business transformation is a pre-requisite for all organizations and is crucial for every kind of business."



While speaking about 'Digital Transformation in Government', Dr Rajendra Kumar, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India mentioned that "MeitY has unveiled its vision for 2025, to create USD 1 trillion of economic value using digital technology in India."



Ranganath Sadasiva, CTO, Hybrid IT at Hewlett Packard Enterprise, while delivering a keynote on 'Fuelling Edge-to-Cloud Digital Transformation', mentioned that, "HPE essentially focuses on workloads that prevail in the marketplace today and ensure that it delivers right kind of compute resources for everything as a service."



A highly engaging keynote addressed by Veneeth Sharma, Regional Sales Director - APAC (IAM), at Thales on 'Somebody Else's Mistake: Our Learning'. In his discussion, he mentioned that "There is knowledge in the organization, but not all aspects are covered. A dive is used to formulate an architectural approach where security is designed, and no aspects are left uncovered."



Rajiv Ramanan, Director, Technology Partnerships at Freshworks Inc. discussed at length on 'The Greater Good - Building a Digital-Ready Culture'. He stated that, "Because of the change in customers that have come in so rapidly due to the pandemic, DT journey of enterprises has been accelerated by more than 5 years, and for the customers for more than 7-10 years."



"While pandemic-related challenges have manifested themselves in a variety of ways across industries, businesses survive to emerge from these pandemic effects, CIOs are tasked with driving rapid growth and profits. It is 'all hands on deck' for organizations to recover and get back into development mode," says Mithun Shetty, CEO of Trescon.



The show was hosted on the virtual events platform Vmeets which helped the participants to network and conduct business in an interactive and immersive virtual environment. Participants were also able to engage with speakers in Q&A sessions and network with solution providers in virtual exhibition booths, private consultation rooms and private networking rooms.



Big CIO Show - India was officially sponsored by - Presenting Sponsor - Dell Technologies and AMD; Powered By Sponsor - TATA Communication; Co-Powered By Sponsor - Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Team Computers; Gold Sponsors: Thales and Technobind, Freshworks and Silver Sponsor - ManageEngine



About Big CIO Show



Big CIO Show is a thought-leadership-driven, business-focused initiative that provides a platform for CIOs who are looking to explore new-age technologies and implementing them in their organizations.



