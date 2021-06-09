Wednesday, 9 June 2021, 14:00 HKT/SGT Share:

SINGAPORE, June 9, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Moonstake today announces it has entered a partnership with Uzbekistan government-approved cryptocurrency exchange UzNEX that is operated by KOBEA Group, a leading technology firm focused on developing solutions for the digital economy including blockchain.



Through this collaboration, the two will focus on developing blockchain community programs as well as relevant research, training, events, and conferences to increase awareness in the banking and finance industries. Moonstake will also work with UzNEX to provide blockchain consulting service including staking technology to financial institutions in Southeast Asia and the Middle East, which in return will serve to assist Moonstake in better penetrating these high-potential markets.



Moonstake launched its staking business in 2020 with the aim to create the largest staking network in Asia. Since then, we have developed the most user-friendly Web Wallet and Mobile Wallet (iOS/Android) with support for over 2000 cryptocurrencies. After a full-scale operation launched in August 2020, Moonstake's total staking assets have grown rapidly to reach $1 Billion, allowing Moonstake to become one of the top 10 staking providers globally. Currently, Moonstake supports 12 high-demand staking coins: Cosmos, IRIS, Ontology, Harmony, Tezos, Cardano, Qtum, Polkadot, Quras, Centrality, Orbs, and IOST.



UzNEX is the first Uzbekistan government-licensed digital asset trading platform operated by KOBEA Group who has been an instrumental figure in the country's development of the digital economy. The exchange, officially launched on March 2020, has its opening event on January 2020 at an international blockchain conference in Tashkent. The event gathered numerous representatives of crypto companies from South Korea, Japan, and Singapore, as well as officials from Uzbekistan's ministries and government agencies. According to its global compliance strategy, Uznex fully meets the recommendatations of the Financial Actions Task Force (FATF) as well as the relevant laws and regulations of the Republic of Uzbekistan. It is cooperating with local Uzbekistan banks to meet the regulations of domestic cryptocurrency exchanges to have real-name verified accounts on their service platform, securing its stability as a government-approved crypto exchange.



Overseas leading cryptocurrency companies have been paying close attention to the successive pro-cryptocurrency policies in Uzbekistan. Here, the National Agency of Project Management (NAPM) under the President of Uzbekistan is directly involved in the management of the cryptocurrency market and cryptocurrency exchange with the aim to incorporate cryptocurrency into the institutional system. On 30th April, the NAPM announced a decree that lifted this restriction, allowing its citizens to trade in cryptocurrency. Thanks to the decree, UzNEX, which had temporarily held its operation because of the local influence of Covid-19, officially reopened its services on 1 June, 2021.



In line with this, KOBEA Group announced that a massive renewal of UzNex is underway, and that the collaboration with Moonstake aims to attract more users with the platform's world-class staking service. Staking of the cryptocurrency means fixing a certain amount of cryptocurrency you own as a stake to obtain a certain amount of profit during the deposit period, regardless of the fluctuations in the cryptocurrency price.



Mitsuru Tezuka, Founder at Moonstake, says: "Uzbekistan is a rapidly developing country when it comes to adoption of cryptocurrency and distributed ledger technology, with the government taking active part in the development as well as regulation of digital asset services. UzNEX is the first and only licensed crypto exchange in Uzbekistan, operated by the renowned KOBEA Group that has been doing incredible work with developing the digital economy in the country. As a world-leading staking provider, we're happy to join hands with them and accelerate the growth of cryptocurrency and staking in the region together."



Chang Yong Lee, Chairman of KOBEA Group and UzNEX says: "Uzbekistan is now one of the youngest and fastest growing countries in the world, where major reforms in the field of the digital economy are being introduced. This country has enormous potential, and may soon lead the global digital economy. We're happy to partner with Moonstake, one of the top 10 largest staking providers globally, to accelerate the awareness and development of the digital economy, including cryptocurrency and staking, in Uzbekistan."



Moonstake is honored to take part in this groundbreaking initiative to bring the digital economy to Uzbekistan, and we look forward to deeper collaboration opportunities with UzNEX crypto exchange.



About Moonstake



Moonstake was recently established to develop a staking pool protocol to satisfy increasing demands in regional and global blockchain markets. Moonstake develops a staking pool protocol and provides business services through partners and companies.



Moonstake aims to become Asia's largest staking pool network by providing crypto asset holders with an active and appealing environment. We are focusing on partnerships to build good relationships with major platform providers. In addition to core blockchains such as Emurgo, Ontology and NEO to promote staking, and Binarystar, Japan's largest blockchain hub, we are affiliated with Singapore-listed company OIO Holdings Limited (SGX: OIO) and others. Moonstake's innovative activities are supported by industry-renowned advisors such as Lisk and Lawrence Lim of RAMP DEFI.



With a full-scale operation launched in August 2020, we expanded our business and as of now, our total staking assets exceeded over USD 1 billion. https://www.moonstake.io/



About UzNEX



UzNEX is the first government-licensed digital asset trading platform in Uzbekistan. It is operated by KOBEA Group, a blockchain firm focused on developing various solutions for the digital economy including blockchain. UzNEX is the only exchange in Central Asia where a market has been prepared using the national currency, credit cards and US dollars. It is the first cryptocurrency exchange in the world where you can entrust the management of fund assets without experience in cryptocurrency and view investment strategies of highly profitable professional investors on a daily, weekly and monthly basis. https://www.uznex.com/





