

Singapore, June 9, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - PANGEA is an ecological organization, and movement which was founded in 2019 by three nature-loving travelers: Marcos, William, and Juan. Now they have announced a World Oceans Week Campaign to support their newly launched crypto token Pangea Ocean Cleanup ($POC) which will raise funds to place thousands of effective trash barriers in the most polluting rivers of the world. World Oceans Week is an initiative to raise awareness about our impact on the ocean, find solutions, and inspire us to take action. Many Crypto community projects have launched in recent times, showing the benefit of embracing new technologies and innovative strategies for positive causes. Now they are joined by Pangea Ocean Cleanup ($POC), a community-driven crypto project focused on the ocean that allows everyone to be part of the solution for the pollution. Unlike other Community cryptocurrency projects, Pangea Ocean Cleanup's team has already been actively making an impact for several years. They launched one of the most funded cleaning projects in history on both Kickstarter and IndieGoGo, collectively raising $450k, which helped them conduct 40 cleanups across Mexico, Portugal, England, Kenya, India, Indonesia, and Pakistan and collect more than 37,735 LBS (17 Tonnes) of trash. If you're wondering how bad the ocean pollution problem is, 8 million metric tons of plastic end up in the ocean per year, and 80% of the pollution comes from only 1,000 riverways in only 20 countries. Pollution in the sea is estimated to cause more than 100,000 million marine animals to die every year, and if nothing is done to reduce our impact by 2050, there will be more plastic in the ocean than fish by weight. The $POC token was launched on the Binance Smart Chain and is available by the popular token trading platform Pancake Swap. In under 24hrs, it reached a Market Cap of $42 Million and quickly landed a listing on major platform CoinGecko. Now it has surpassed 21,000 holders and a total volume of 13M USD. Coinciding with World Ocean Week they are going to be listed on their first major trading exchange, have placed a Billboard in the famous Times Square and they have rapidly expanded with several promising hires, including Joshua Bell as CMO, who has grown a highly regarded reputation as the head of marketing at Bonfire, which now has more than 300,000 Holders. The River Barrier's funded by $POC each can collect between 10 and 40 tonnes of trash per year, otherwise ending up in the ocean. $POC has already funded its first two barrier placements through Sungai Watch, an established local organization that designs the barriers, places them, collects the trash, and then sorts it for disposal or to be recycled. World Oceans Week is a reminder of how important the ocean is. From the food we eat to the air we breathe and the water we drink, our life and survival rely on the ocean. Yet, the health and future of the oceans are in serious trouble. It is the one true physical connection between each continent, and by extension, each person on Earth. That alone makes it worthy of more than just one dedicated day of celebration every year. We need to urgently tackle the problems and reduce our impact before it's too late. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uTOwudafGrM $POC chose Indonesia as the first location as it is a major source of pollution in our oceans. As the project grows, in the long term, $POC will help place barriers across the world focusing first in the Philippines, India, Vietnam, and Malaysia - in doing so change the future of our ocean. When it comes to the tokenomics of $POC, the placement of barriers will result in manual token burns to increase the scarcity of the token and balance the sale of tokens for funding barriers. While it's only early days for $POC, it's already started to get a lot of attention from the crypto community, and the team is putting a huge effort to get the word out, with a billboard in Times Square planned and numerous listings in the process. We have to work together to leave this planet better for our future generations. After all, we are only borrowing it from them. $POC is a solution for a global problem, so if you want to get in on the action and help the movement, right now, $POC is available through Binance Smart Chain powered Pancake Swap. Find More About Pangea Ocean Coin ($POC): Website: https://pangeaoceancleanup.com

Telegram: https://t.me/PANGEAOceanClean

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pangea_movement/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/pangeaoceancoin

Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjMDWjeSTBIjgf3gWGVWtg

Contract Address: 0x123f92226c626adc919ad122d6cc3c20a6c25666 Media Contact

Company: Pangea Ocean Cleanup

Contact: Marcos Bulacio

Email: support@pangeamovement.com

Website: https://pangeaoceancleanup.com

SOURCE: Pangea Ocean Cleanup





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Pangea Ocean Cleanup



http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

