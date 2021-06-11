Thursday, 10 June 2021, 14:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Showa Denko K.K. Showa Denko Contracts with Seagate to Jointly Develop HAMR Technology-based HD Media

TOKYO, June 10, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Showa Denko K.K. (SDK; TSE:4004) has contracted with Seagate Singapore International Headquarters Pte. Ltd. (Seagate) to jointly develop next-generation hard disk (HD) media for data recording with Heat Assisted Magnetic Recording (HAMR[1]) technology, which is a next-generation data recording method for hard disk drives (HDDs).



SDK has developed FePt-based new magnetic material and technology to mass-produce HAMR-technology-based HD media with this new magnetic material. This FePt-based new magnetic material has ultra-high ordering temperature, which was thought to be difficult to realize on the surface of HD media coated with conventional magnetic material.



Seagate has outdistanced other HDD manufacturer in technological development of HAMR-based HDDs. Under the joint development contract, SDK and Seagate have entered into, Seagate will evaluate the FePt-based new magnetic material developed by SDK and/or SDK/Seagate collaboratively. We expect this alliance will further accelerate technological development pioneered by the two companies.



The amount of communicated data generated is expected to increase drastically due to various factors including the start of 5th generation (5G) mobile communication services, the spread of Internet of Things (IoT), teleworking, and the progress and expansion of Digital Transformation. As a result, it has become a more important task for HDD manufacturers to increase storage capacity per unit of HDD for use in data centers.



Showa Denko Group's Vision is to make itself a "KOSEIHA Company" (a group of KOSEIHA Businesses that can maintain profitability and stability at high levels over a long period), and we position our HD media business as one of core KOSEIHA Businesses. As the largest independent HD media supplier in the world, SDK will continue putting the top-performance HD media equipped with next-generation recording technologies including HAMR and MAMR (microwave assisted magnetic recording) into the market before others in accordance with its motto of "Best in Class," thereby contributing to the expansion of HDDs' storage capacities.



[1] HAMR (Heat Assisted Magnetic Recording) is a technology to record data on the surface of HD medium with high density by heating membrane of magnetic material locally in order to solve so-called "trilemma of magnetic recording," namely, simultaneous realization of three properties such as small magnetic particles, thermal fluctuation resistance, and easiness to be magnetized. Theoretical maximum data storage density achievable with conventional magnetic recording technology is 1.14Tb/in2. On the other hand, theoretical data storage density achievable with HAMR technology is said to be about 5 to 6Tb/in2. Therefore, it is expected possible to equip a unit of 3.5" HDD with storage capacity of about 70 to 80Tb.



About Showa Denko K.K.



Showa Denko K.K. (SDK; TSE:4004, ADR:SHWDY) is a major manufacturer of chemical products serving from heavy industry to computers and electronics. The Petrochemicals Sector provides cracker products such as ethylene and propylene, the Chemicals Sector provides industrial, high-performance and high-purity gases and chemicals for semicon and other industries, the Inorganics Sector provides ceramic products, such as alumina, abrasives, refractory/graphite electrodes and fine carbon products. The Aluminum Sector provides aluminum materials and high-value-added fabricated aluminum, the Electronics Sector provides HD media, compound semiconductors such as ultra high bright LEDs, and rare earth magnetic alloys, and the Advanced Battery Materials Department (ABM) provides lithium-ion battery components. For more information, please visit www.sdk.co.jp/english/.



Media contact:

Showa Denko K.K., CSR & Corporate Communication Office, Tel: +81-3-5470-3235





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Showa Denko K.K.

Sectors: Electronics

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

