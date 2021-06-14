Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, June 14, 2021
Monday, 14 June 2021, 00:37 HKT/SGT
Source: trescon
Trescon's WCSS to shed light on how to protect Qatar's digital economy from cyber threats and vulnerabilities
Supported by Qatar Financial Centre, the 11th Global Edition of World Cyber Security Summit will virtually gather over 200 online participants and discuss the future adoption of cyber security solutions, that will help boost Qatar's tech infrastructure into the new normal.

QATAR, UAE, June 14, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Taking place on 7 July 2021, the 11th Global Edition of #TresconCyberSec will focus on the Qatar region discussing topics such as, creating cyber security frameworks for critical assets and critical infrastructure; legal frameworks and regulations in cyber security; the boom of emerging technologies: new threats & new security techniques; cloud security, data protection and much more.


The Impact of Covid-19 on Qatar's Cyber Security:

Qatar recorded 2,033 emails, URL and file threats related to the Corona virus (Covid-19) in Q1 2020, the second-highest in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC); a very concerning fact for the nation that has pushed officials into further investing in better security systems to protect their businesses.

In particular, rise in recent ransomwares attacks has seen both high numbers and impact during the pandemic, as work from home initiatives risk loss of sensitive information.

Why Qatar and Why Now?

With the growing concern regarding security, government organizations and enterprises in Qatar have been moving forward with plans to better their security protocols in what seems to be the country's bid to fight back against the cyber threat. But this will take time and Qataris know what it takes - a long term strategy and a strong foundational commitment from everyone involved.
In fact, industry experts are recommending a more multi-layered approach to protect all fronts and prevent users from accessing malicious domains that could deliver malware.

"Privacy must be prioritised in this digital age. We are now seeing that basically everyone recognises security as a business concern. Cyber-criminals are always discovering new techniques to compromise organisations, and if we don't keep ahead of the game, we might end up with a massive problem." stated Mithun Shetty, CEO, Trescon.

He further added, "World Cyber Security Summit will address these cyber security challenges faced by enterprises in Qatar as we have hand-picked thought leaders and experts from a broad range of industries. The event will also host technology providers specialised in cyber security to help organisations identify threat areas and suitable solutions to tackle them,"

World Cyber Security Summit - Qatar will feature a ground-breaking collaboration of experts such as Dr Ahmed Al-sulaiti, CEO, Qatar National Broadband Network; Alex Chung, Senior Manager - Cybersecurity, Milaha; Prof Dr Roberto Di Pietro, Professor of Cyber security, HBKU College of Science and Engineering; Dr R Seetharaman, Chief Executive Officer, Doha Bank; Dr Meryem Duygun, Chair in Risk and Insurance, Aviva; Syed Shahid Ahmad, Head of Transaction Banking & Innovation, Dukhan Bank; Shaju Bhaskaran, CISO, Ahli Bank; and Dr Erdal Ozkaya, Regional CISO & MD, Standard Chartered Bank to name a few.

The summit will be hosted on the virtual events platform Vmeets to help participants network and conduct business in an interactive and immersive virtual environment. Participants can also engage with speakers in Q&A sessions and network with solution providers in virtual exhibition booths, private consultation rooms and private networking rooms.

The Qatar edition of the World Cyber Security Summit in Partnership with - 360 Nautica and supported by Qatar Financial Centre and is officially sponsored by Headline Sponsors - Mannai Corporation and VMware, Inc.; Official AI Cybersecurity Partner - Darktrace; Gold Sponsors - Progress Software Corporation and emt Distribution FZ-LLC; Silver Sponsor - Interprobe and ManageEngine.

About World Cyber Security Summit

World Cyber Security Summit is a thought-leadership driven, business-focused initiative that provides a platform for CISOs who are looking to explore new-age threats and the technologies/strategies that can help mitigate them.

The series is virtually hosting CISOs across industry sectors who will meet, network, learn and engage with some of the world's renowned technology thought-leaders, subject matter experts and technology innovators in a constructive, open-dialogue environment to find solutions for issues hindering their information/cyber security.

To register, visit - World Cyber Security Summit - Qatar (bit.ly/2TmTkBs).

For further details, please contact:
Karthik A
Marketing Lead
marketing@tresconglobal.com


Topic: Press release summary
Source: trescon
Sectors: Trade Shows, CyberSecurity
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Trescon's WCSS to shed light on how to protect Qatar's digital economy from cyber threats and vulnerabilities  
June 14, 2021 00:37 HKT/SGT  
 News Alerts
