Singapore, June 14, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Infocus International Group has launched the Electric Vehicles (EVs) & the Grid online workshop which will be commencing live on 31 August 2021. The essential guide to opportunity and risk within emerging EV charging value chains.



Even without the rapid growth of EVs, our current power systems are in the midst of a disruptive transition towards cleaner, diversified and more flexible structures. If a transition from internal combustion engines (ICE) to EVs is to be achieved, what will be the impact on these systems? What are the barriers to scale and which solutions (and hence market opportunities) will be essential?



This course provides a comprehensive introduction to the multi-sector issues that must be understood and integrated, plus the competitive battles ahead, including: technology status and trends, management of electricity demand & supply, charging network players and competitors, consumer behaviour influences.



Benefits of Attending:



- Quantify the variables which will determine the impact of EVs on electricity supply

- Identify the key barriers to widespread EV integration and growth, from a power system perspective

- Assess where and how EVs can help the grid, through smart charging and Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) solutions

- Get up-to-date on the most significant value chain activities and pilot study findings

- Analyse and segment the competitive landscape for EV charging

- Understand and discuss which future technologies, behavioural trends and policy influences will be crucial to creating long-term, sustainable business models



Simply email to emilia@infocusinternational.com or call +65 6325 0210 to obtain your FREE COPY of event brochure. For more information, please visit https://www.infocusinternational.com/ev.



About Infocus International Group



Infocus International is a global business intelligence provider of strategic information and professional services for diverse business communities.



Infocus International recognises clients' needs and responds with innovative and result oriented programmes. All products are founded on high value content in diverse subject areas, and the highest level of quality is ensured through intensive and in-depth market research from local and international insights.



Emilia Mok

Tel: +65 6325 0210 | Email: emilia@infocusinternational.com

Website: www.infocusinternational.com





