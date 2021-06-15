Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Fujitsu to Initiate On-Site Vaccinations for Employees in Japan

TOKYO, June 15, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited today announced that in accordance with the Japanese government's COVID-19 vaccination policy targeting a June 21, 2021 start for large companies and universities, Fujitsu will initiate on-site inoculations for employees at select locations in Japan from June 29, 2021, supplementing efforts by local governments. COVID-19 vaccinations will start in areas with at least 1,000 employees and where vaccinations can be administered by in-house medical staff. Beginning with Fujitsu's Kawasaki Plant, Fujitsu plans to offer vaccinations to over 1,000 employees per day to fully vaccinate 30,000 employees by October 2021 (60,000 doses). As soon as preparations are made, Fujitsu plans to expand the initiative to other areas, including its Kansai Systems Laboratory.

Additionally, if Fujitsu Group employees receive vaccinations at work or from their local municipality on a working day, special measures will be taken to permit them to take accumulated leave as vaccine leave. This will make it easier for employees, who can take advantage of flextime and remote working, to flexibly schedule their vaccinations. Accumulated leave can also be taken when it becomes difficult to work due to adverse reactions to the vaccine, or when it is necessary to attend to the vaccination of a family member or to take care of a family member recovering from side effects.

Prevention of future outbreaks of COVID-19 will require swift action to ensure that as many people as possible can safely and smoothly receive their vaccinations. Bearing this in mind, in addition to its efforts to vaccinate its employees, the Fujitsu Group will also offer vaccinations to residents in its local communities, for instance with its ongoing program to offer inoculations for city residents at its Fujitsu Clinic in the City of Kawasaki.

By contributing proactively to the Japanese government's target of 1 million vaccinations per day, the Fujitsu Group aims to ease the burden on all involved, while creating an environment in which people can work in good health, with peace of mind and body.

Work Site Vaccination Program Overview
Starting Date: Upon completion of preparations from June 29, 2021
Location: Fujitsu's Kawasaki Plant, Kansai Systems Laboratory
Target: Fujitsu Group employees that wish to receive their vaccine
No. of vaccines: Over 1,000 people a day, for 30,000 staff vaccinated on-site by October 2021.
Vaccine Type: Moderna (manufactured by Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited) vaccine distributed by the Japanese Government
Additional considerations: Encouraging use of flextime and remote work, accumulated leave

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company offering a full range of technology products, solutions and services. Approximately 126,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.6 trillion yen (US$34 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. For more information, please see www.fujitsu.com.


