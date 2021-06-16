

Dubai, UAE, June 15, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - On May 27, the international Supreme Blockchain conference with a focus on discussing the current situation in the cryptomarket and prospects in the field of decentralized finance, investments and assets tokenization was held in Dubai. More than 250 high-profile blockchain industry professionals, experts in law and taxes, famous DeFi applications developers, founders of global blockchain projects and crypto funds, were brought together at the conference hall of the famous high-class resort Palm Atlantis in Dubai. In the premium-level Supreme Blockchain Conference, among participants, there were also representatives of government regulations and political figures from the United Arab Emirates. "Supreme Blockchain proved to be an ideal place for discussing current crypto industry trends both with a wide range of experts and with potential partners in private negotiations. It is the platform for networking at all levels: from public speaking and intense business negotiations to relaxed conversations with like-minded people. The event lasted one day only but I see that its impact will last for a period greater than one year", – shared Michael Courtine, the IT-entrepreneur and ambassador of the UMI ecosystem that was a general sponsor of the Supreme Blockchain Lounge Conference in Dubai. "Decentralized finance attracts great interest among financial regulators and government-level organizations. The UMI blockchain ecosystem, due to its architecture and forethought, gained attention among many conference participants, like asset managers and government-level opinion leaders", added Courtine. The hottest discussions revolved around such topics as crypto assets portfolio management, assets tokenization, NFT development perspectives, taxation and compliance in the crypto field. The particular interest was shown in the topic devoted to the crypto payment services development. The most noticeable representative of this industry at the conference was the Sterling Payment Services operational director Stanislav Sokolovsky. "The Supreme Blockchain advantage is in its exclusive atmosphere. The conference was held in the closed invite-only format. It came as the right decision. Surrounded by real professionals of the crypto world, it was possible to feel new projects development scenarios in the field, look beyond the horizon of current events, and even, probably, prefigure emerging trends", noted the Stering Payment Services Limited representative. "The development of decentralised digital technologies affected not only the financial services industry but long ago expanded beyond it and started to infiltrate the entertainment and content creation industries. Supreme Blockchain became a platform for discussing a wide variety of the fields where blockchain technologies can be applied. This is the place where participants from all over the crypto planet could meet and exchange ideas", shared Alex Hevia, the executive director and founder of the blockchain startup focused on the video content tokenization Cometoland Production Studio" - shared Alex Hevia - producer and director of the first-ever tokenized docuseries Crossing The Yellow Blocks, that recently launched their CBK token on Uniswap. The conference was closed with an exclusive gala dinner and a music show on the board of the luxurious 250m Lotus Mega Yacht. The conference was organized by Amris Media Agency, IdolMe PR Agency, and Amris GuyWay Network. The general sponsor of the event was the ecosystem UMI (Universal Money Instrument) Media Contact

