  • Thursday, June 17, 2021
Wednesday, 16 June 2021, 22:00 HKT/SGT
Source: YeFi.one
Innovative Platform YeFi.one is Going Live on BSC and PancakeSwap on 18th of June

Dubai, UAE, June 16, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) -DeFi got us absolutely astonished by its impressive run. "Does it seem like a good investment?" "How far can DeFi go from here?"

Similar questions were asked when we first heard about DeFi back in 2018. Meanwhile, early investors were securing positions in newly-emerged projects like Maker, Compound, Aave, Curve, etc. Yes, the multibillion projects of today. Be it stocks, crypto, or the DeFi market, an early turn-up for a good project before massive adoption is the key to successful investing in the long run.

YeFi.one is a brand-new DeFi project launching its liquidity mining protocol on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) this Friday, June 18th. From now on, users can access YeFi.one platform through different crypto wallets which support Binance Smart Chain and trade YEFI token freely on PancakeSwap. YeFi.one is an open-source DeFi protocol that allows users to deposit crypto assets into liquidity pools and earn interest against them. It stands out among other projects with its unique value proposition, delivering real ways to utilize your crypto capital.

YeFi.one combines the two hot tickets in the blockchain and crypto world – Decentralized data storage and Decentralized Finance. This project exploits decentralized finance to allow users to maximize returns on their crypto capital while supporting their long-term interest in decentralized data storage projects. With attractive interest rates, users will be incentivized to hold coins like Filecoin, YottaChain, Chia, Swarm, Dfinity, etc. in the liquidity pools of the YeFi.one protocol. This DeFi model promotes the development of decentralized data storage ecosystems and supports the long-term value growth of related assets. As of today, BTC, ETH, USDT, FIL and YTA are supported with the target of integrating the assets of other decentralized data storage projects in the future.

Right from the start, YeFi.one was set up as a community-based platform. As the community grows, YeFi.one allows users to increase their liquidity mining power ("quantum power") without having to deposit any additional assets.

The total value locked (TVL) into YeFi.one platform is currently more than $40 million and the actual user number has reached 12,000 people. Its native token YEFI has shown a 7-fold value increase within only a month since the protocol went public.

The next step on YeFi.one's road map is to expand the portfolio of compatible cryptocurrencies, deploy cross-chain bridges, and add other DeFi functions such as NFTs, lending and borrowing.

YeFi.one has passed a formal security audit and is now ready to offer a fantastic DeFi experience to a wider audience of users. An attractive incentive program, hack-proof smart contracts, and a growing community of users are the perfect ingredients for YeFi.one to become one of the market-leading platforms in the near future.

