Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, June 17, 2021
Thursday, 17 June 2021, 17:50 HKT/SGT
Share:
DOU+Traffic Carnival Goes Online, Joy Spreader Utilizes Data Algorithm to achieve "Precise Promotion" of 618 Festival

HONG KONG, June 17, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - The 618 Mid-year Shopping Festival has entered the sprint stage. This year, DouYin, the short video e-commerce platform, takes the first initiatives to influence and participate the festival. Its DOU+ has officially launched the "618 Traffic Carnival" campaign, with three major targeted scenarios, namely promoting traffic for stores, increasing traffic with "small windmills", and promoting preferential products, assisting entrepreneurs in approaching target users "precisely", so as to seize strategic node traffic and generate additional sales.

It is reported that the Traffic Carnival of DOU+ will provide traffic promotion services for businesses, which in turn will provide a broader market for marketing service providers on DouYin ecosystem chain. DOU+ helps merchants expand their compatible traffic pools. In order to take full advantages of DOU+ and achieve final profit realization, sophisticated and powerful algorithm should play the most significant role to achieve the purpose of precise matching, so that the tremendous traffic of 618 can be converted into precise and tangible profits.

Under the scenario of "product recommendation" of the e-commerce, in order to apply DOU+ to "product recommendation" videos, "precise" setting is required by merchants to approach targeted audience to promote their merchandises. In this way, directional promotion of traffic from short videos to Taobao/Tmall/JD stores can be optimized and improved, boosting the efficiency in converting best-selling items and increasing merchandises' traffic. Under the scenario of live streaming e-commerce, merchants require "precise" traffic directing through real-time interaction in order to stimulate and arouse users' consumption interests to promote conversion. Under the scenario of store exploration on DouYin, with the help of DOU+'s "preferential products promotion" to reach targeted customers, local merchants "precisely" position local customers, in order to improve stores' effective rate of reaching users in the same cities through the traffic of 618.

Observers mentioned that the e-commerce shopping festival is shifting towards the "precise" operation, representing the inevitable trend of e-commerce development in the era of data algorithms. It also provides mutual benefits for various parties, such as MarTech service providers with data algorithm capabilities, among which Joy Spreader is an absolute leader. Combination of high-quality traffic of DOU+ and precise algorithm of the service providers can support businesses effectively to match with the consumers' demands and reach more precise target groups to making full use of the traffic, while assisting product distribution of entrepreneurs and precise monetization of content publishers.

According to the data, Joy Spreader is one of the first MarTech companies to obtain sufficient advantages by taking early initiatives in the video e-commerce segment in China. Since January 2019, Joy Spreader became one of the first service providers on DouYin ecosystem with the utilization of data algorithm and interest recommendation technology to promote video content monetization business. By the end of the Q1 2021, Joy Spreader has access to more than 639,000 realizable access points on its new media database, including large proportion of DouYin accounts.

Experts predicts that given the exponential growth of short video e-commerce, DouYin, as the most influential platform, entering the fierce competition of 618, will certainly bring a new "precise" vitality to 618 with its interest recommendation technology and unique characteristics. Joy Spreader, one of the major powers forces in the ecosystem of short video e-commerce, the sophisticated algorithm capability as its core competitiveness will be further demonstrated through the 618 promotion, becoming a strong momentum and key driver for continuous development of the ecosystem of short video e-commerce.




Topic: Press release summary
Source:
Sectors: Media & Marketing, Cloud & Enterprise, Advertising
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
DOU+Traffic Carnival Goes Online, Joy Spreader Utilizes Data Algorithm to achieve "Precise Promotion" of 618 Festival  
June 17, 2021 17:50 HKT/SGT
Hitachi High-Tech Launches the Easy-to-Use AFM100 and AFM100 Plus Atomic Force Microscopes  
June 17, 2021 16:33 HKT/SGT
Mazda Announces New Technology and Product Policy towards 2030 Based on Sustainable Zoom-Zoom 2030  
June 17, 2021 14:57 HKT/SGT
AAC Technologies' Investment in Ibeo Automotive Systems GmbH  
June 17, 2021 13:13 HKT/SGT
Thailand's CP Group Selects Anacle's Simplicity Commercial Real Estate Solution for Lotus's  
June 17, 2021 12:39 HKT/SGT
Bitcoin Latinum Now Pre-Listed on CoinMarketCap  
June 17, 2021 12:00 HKT/SGT
PT Mitra Integrasi Informatika, Beijing Guoshi Technology Winners of Software AG's 2020 PartnerConnect Partner Award  
June 17, 2021 11:00 HKT/SGT
Singapore's Commodities Intelligence Centre Signs Investment Agreement to Establish Its Overseas Digital Trade Platform in Chongqing's Guoyuan Port  
June 17, 2021 09:00 HKT/SGT
Government Blockchain Week is Coming to Washington DC  
June 17, 2021 07:35 HKT/SGT
Innovative Platform YeFi.one is Going Live on BSC and PancakeSwap on 18th of June  
June 16, 2021 22:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Aviation Festival Asia
22  -  23   June
Virtual
Aviation Festival Asia 2020
22  -  23   June
Singapore
Mastering Wind Power (Online Course)
23   June
Virtual
CDAO Online ASEAN
29  -  30   June
Virtual
Future Energy Asia 2021 Exhibition & Summit (A Hybrid Event)
30  June -  2   July
Bangkok, Thailand
Solar & Storage Finance Asia
6  -  7   July
Virtual
NXT CX Summit SEA
20   July
Virtual
Accounting & Finance Show Hong Kong
28  -  29   July
Virtual
DCCI Summit 2021
3  -  4   August
Virtual
2021 World Battery Expo
16  -  18   August
China
MOVE Asia
7  -  9   September
Virtual
NextBigTech Asia 2021
7  -  9   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Accounting & Finance Show Asia
21  -  22   September
Virtual
Accounting & Finance Show Malaysia
12   October
Virtual
InfoComm Southeast Asia
20  -  22   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Singapore Vet
23  -  24   October
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
16  -  18   November
Thailand
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       