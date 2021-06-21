Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, June 21, 2021
Friday, 18 June 2021, 15:19 HKT/SGT
Source: Hitachi, Ltd.
Hitachi to Donate to COVID-19 Relief Efforts in India and Other Countries

TOKYO, June 18, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi Group announced today that it will take support measures for India and other countries facing various social problems such as disasters, accidents, and pandemics.

To support India, Hitachi, Ltd. and Hitachi India Pvt. Ltd. will donate a total of approx. 50 million yen to the Japan Committee for UNICEF and charitable institutions in India. Hitachi, Ltd. has already provided 500 oxygen concentrators (worth approx. 30 million yen) to Hitachi Group companies in India. In addition to this, Hitachi Group companies in India will take support measures for employees including medical care. Through these efforts, Hitachi Group will contribute to supporting children, their families, and employees in India who are affected by COVID-19.

Furthermore, Hitachi Group will introduce a social contribution scheme, whereby the company will match donations made by employees, as a measure of support for India and other countries facing various social problems. In fiscal 2021, donations up to approx. 30 million yen is planned by company side.

Hitachi Group is taking steps to prevent the spread of the outbreak and to support employees, placing top priority on the health and safety of its employees and their families worldwide, as well as its stakeholders, customers, and partners. By introducing a social contribution scheme, employees and companies will work together to contribute to addressing social issues globally.

How Hitachi is responding to Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)
https://www.hitachi.com/information/ImportantNotices/index.html

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is focused on its Social Innovation Business that combines information technology (IT), operational technology (OT) and products. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal year 2020 (ended March 31, 2021) totaled 8,729.1 billion yen ($78.6 billion), with 871 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 350,000 employees worldwide. Hitachi is working to increase social, environmental and economic value for its customers across six domains; IT, Energy, Industry, Mobility, Smart Life and Automotive Systems through Lumada, Hitachi's advanced digital solutions, services, and technologies for turning data into insights to drive digital innovation. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at https://www.hitachi.com.


Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Electronics, Cloud & Enterprise
Hitachi, Ltd.
