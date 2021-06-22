Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Monday, 21 June 2021, 22:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Nucleus Vision
Nucleus Vision Acquires Jiffy Charge to Create One of the World's Largest Private Network

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, June 21, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Nucleus Vision's acquisition of Jiffy Charge, a micro real estate marketplace company (similar to Airbnb for micro spaces) is well in tandem with its vision of enabling a private communication network, powered by micro DeFi Financing. This move comes quickly on the heels of NV 1.0's implementation in deploying a sensor-driven solution in the offline retail market place to capture vital customer identification and intelligence in real time in a precise physical place, enabling smart communication and driving commerce.

NV 2.0 is a step forward that completes the circle and utilizes the full potential of NV 1.0's technology capability, developed in-house. The acquisition of Jiffy Charge has opened up opportunities to acquire physical spaces for asset distribution, with an aim to build the world's largest communication network for customers and product inventory. One company already in the decentralized private network race is Helium.

NV 2.0's decentralized wireless private network will adopt the company's already existing IoT platform. Together, with NV 2.0's IoT assets layer and micro real estate platform, the solution can be deployed in almost any conceivable under-utilized micro real estate space globally - In malls, airports, supermarkets, hospitals, gas stations and even homes. The asset inventories range from vending machines, a micro warehouse box, micro rental units, cloud kitchens to digital screens and others.

NCash will function as a transaction token for network use and will draw value when people use the network for Wi-Fi/5G/IOT services or buy a product or service at any of its network's enabled micro real estate locations. Unlike the singularity in NV 1.0, one big advantage of NV 2.0 is that the revenue sources and business models now have a multitude of sources that will create value and utility for NCash.

NV 2.0 is also introducing mining and micro-financing that will empower the community to finance and own part of the network. This is a significant step forward from NV 1.0's business mandate and vision. While building the network, NV 2.0 will enable the miners to mine multiple coins. In addition, community members also have the option to operate as "pool managers" and earn service rewards for participation. In short, NV 2.0 will enable a community-powered infrastructure, opening up innumerable opportunities for communities to be an integral part of and benefit from the networks of the future.

The opportunity presents a $3.5 trillion 5G services market size yet to be unlocked, one that NV 2.0 is all set to capture, as it rapidly moves towards creating a modular business, onboard product and technology partners to build multiple use cases, while it focuses on its core technology in-house.

In terms of an organizational change, Abhishek Pitti moves to a Chairman role with focus on product and customer acquisitions, while Anoop Vootkuri, current CEO of Jiffy Charge will take over as CEO of NV 2.0 and drive community traction.

Media Contact
Company: Nucleus Vision
Contact: Media Team
E-mail: info@nucleus.vision
Website: https://www.nucleus.vision/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NucleusVision/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/NucleusVision

SOURCE: Nucleus Vision


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Nucleus Vision

http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Home-care Beauty Device "DUALSONIC" Leading Self-beauty Industry in South Korea  
June 22, 2021 12:00 HKT/SGT
Global IT Consultancy Xebia Acquires coMakeIT to Support Clients' Continuous Innovation  
June 22, 2021 12:00 HKT/SGT
Global IT Consultancy Xebia Acquires coMakeIT to Support Clients' Continuous Innovation  
June 22, 2021 12:00 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu Japan Embarks on Joint Research for COVID-19 Therapies Using World's Fastest Supercomputer with Researchers of RCAST, The University of Tokyo  
June 22, 2021 09:30 HKT/SGT
Amplifying Her Voice  
June 22, 2021 07:50 HKT/SGT
1982 Ventures Invests in Singapore's First Wealthcare App HUGO  
June 22, 2021 04:00 HKT/SGT
Nucleus Vision Acquires Jiffy Charge to Create One of the World's Largest Private Network  
June 21, 2021 22:00 HKT/SGT
NEC Launches 5G xHaul Transformation Services with the Establishment of 5G Transport Network CoEs  
June 21, 2021 17:53 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu Delivers Smart Factory Transformation for Ricoh's Numazu Plant in Japan with New Remote Factory Management Solution  
June 21, 2021 09:25 HKT/SGT
Joy Spreader Plans to Adopt a Share Award Scheme through a Stock Repurchase Program   
June 21, 2021 09:20 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Aviation Festival Asia
22  -  23   June
Virtual
Aviation Festival Asia 2020
22  -  23   June
Singapore
Mastering Wind Power (Online Course)
23   June
Virtual
CDAO Online ASEAN
29  -  30   June
Virtual
Future Energy Asia 2021 Exhibition & Summit (A Hybrid Event)
30  June -  2   July
Bangkok, Thailand
Solar & Storage Finance Asia
6  -  7   July
Virtual
NXT CX Summit SEA
20   July
Virtual
Accounting & Finance Show Hong Kong
28  -  29   July
Virtual
DCCI Summit 2021
3  -  4   August
Virtual
2021 World Battery Expo
16  -  18   August
China
MOVE Asia
7  -  9   September
Virtual
NextBigTech Asia 2021
7  -  9   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Accounting & Finance Show Asia
21  -  22   September
Virtual
Accounting & Finance Show Malaysia
12   October
Virtual
InfoComm Southeast Asia
20  -  22   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Singapore Vet
23  -  24   October
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
16  -  18   November
Thailand
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       