KUCHING, MALAYSIA, June 23, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - The countdown has started for the Borneo Jazz Festival Virtual Journey to be held from 25-27 June 2021 from 6pm to 7.30pm.







BJF 2021 will be a combination of flashbacks to past musical acts that performed at BJF as well as original pre-recorded sessions and interviews with renowned jazz musicians from Sarawak and around the world.



Viewers will be serenaded by a string of jazz musicians including Clinton Jerome Chua, O-Ha Soul Band, Nisa Addina, Borneo Jazz Talent Search 2018 winner Ta'Dan and the "Prince of Borneo" himself - Pete Kallang.



Meanwhile, the BJF2021 Virtual Journey will also feature exclusive interviews with Singapore's 'King of Swing' and Asia's Jazz Superstar Jeremy Monteiro; Dave Brewer of Dave and the Doodaddies; and John Hammond.



"Covid-19 has shown us how important digital and social media has been for artists to reach out to their audiences and maintain their fan-following throughout the pandemic. After more than a year of watching the international entertainment industry, among others, innovate on how to reach out to their target groups, we look forward to seeing fans and new audiences embrace the Borneo Jazz Festival 2021 Virtual Journey," said Sarawak Tourism Board CEO Sharzede Datu Hj Salleh Askor.



"With the BJF 2021 now bringing the Virtual Journey into people's homes through the Borneo Jazz Festival platform, TVS and Shopee Live there could be more new audiences and jazz lovers locally and from around the world," she said.



Through the virtual platform on www.jazzborneo.com, viewers can watch the performances, interviews and flashbacks as well as engage in conversation with other online users throughout the 90-minute events.



Borneo Jazz Festival (BJF) will be viewable on www.jazzborneo.com, TVS and on Shopee Live.



Registrants to the BJF platform will be eligible for the contest giveaways to be held during the virtual events, where you can win free tickets to next year's festivals, discounts to selected hotels, event merchandise and much more.



Viewers can also enjoy the show on TVS, Sarawak's very own tv station on Astro (Channel 122) and BJF's Official Broadcast Partner.



Grab is the Official Delivery Partner for BJF. Those who register and access the musical events on www.jazzborneo.com will be able to order food and receive discounts with a special promo code.



With Shopee named as the Official E-commerce Partner, the virtual experience will also be streamed via Shopee Live, giving access to millions of households across the country to enjoy the showcase from the comforts of their own homes.



Sarawak Tourism Board has opened an official store on Shopee to feature merchandise from BJF. This includes BJF Limited Edition T-shirts, Limited Edition Batik Linut Face Mask, Limited Edition Printed Batik Face Mask, and other attractive products.



To get Limited Edition BJF merchandise, visit https://shopee.com.my/placeborneosdnbhd



About Sarawak



A kaleidoscope of culture, adventure, nature, food and festivals: is the best description for Sarawak. Sarawak comprises 27 ethnic tribes with their own unique traditions, lifestyles, music and food, while sharing their warm hospitality. Malaysia's largest state, Sarawak, endowed with some of the oldest rainforests on Earth. Its vast landscape spans over 120,000 sq kms, with towering mountains and cool highlands, jagged limestone formations and mysterious cave systems, winding rivers and quiet beaches; where adventures are waiting to happen. Festivals are hosted throughout the year celebrate the eclectic blend of modern and traditional culture, food, music and religious practices that can be found nowhere else. In Sarawak, there is always 'More to Discover'.



About Sarawak Tourism Board



Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) is the key promoter for Sarawak. STB is a winner of the Asia Pacific Excellence Awards in 2018 and 2016 by Asia-Pacific Association of Communications Directors (APACD) and has received the ASEAN PR Excellence Award 2015 Gold Award. The Board also received the Travel Journal Awards in 2017 for 'Best for Nature' category at the ASEAN Tourism Forum. The Rainforest World Music Festival is a five-time Top 25 Best International Festivals recognised by Songlines world music magazine (2011-2015), The BrandLaureate World BestBrands Award "Destination Branding" (2019) and PATA Gold Award Marketing Travel Video winner "Why Limit Yourself" (2019).



