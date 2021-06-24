Thursday, 24 June 2021, 11:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Mainetti MainettiCare Becomes Official Face Mask Supplier of Hong Kong, China Delegation to Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games The "100% Made in Hong Kong" brand will protect athletes while aligning with the sustainability goals of Tokyo 2020

HONG KONG, June 24, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Mainetti Group ("Mainetti" or the "Company"), the leading global retail solutions provider, is pleased to announce that MainettiCare - the Company's high-quality PPE range - has become the "Official Face Mask Supplier" of the Hong Kong, China Delegation travelling to the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics Games (Tokyo 2020), under a partnership with the Sports Federation & Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, China (SF&OC).





As Official Face Mask Supplier, MainettiCare will provide 100% Made in Hong Kong high-performance HK96 Nanofiber Filter 3D Face Masks (HK96(TM)) and the MainettiCare Disposable Masks (ASTM Level 3) to the travelling Hong Kong, China Delegation. This essential PPE will safeguard athletes and officials from Covid-19 while providing maximum performance and comfort.



MainettiCare's HK96(TM) masks offer better breathability and maintains more than 98% Bacterial Filtration Efficiency (BFE), Particle Filtration Efficiency (PFE) and Viral Filtration Efficiency (VFE) even after 96 hours of continuous use, as tested by Intertek, an independent international laboratory. The ergonomically designed masks also feature adjustable earloops for a tight fit while ensuring comfort during workouts.



Mr. Paul Tai, Regional Director of the Far East & Global Head of MainettiCare, said, "We are incredibly honored that MainettiCare has been selected as the "Official Face Mask Supplier" to the Hong Kong, China Olympic Delegation to Tokyo 2020. With sustainability being a key focus of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Games, the ability of the HK96(TM) mask to be used for up to 96 hours is an important feature, and also highlights Mainetti's own commitment to sustainability as part of its 60th Anniversary celebrations.



"We look forward to the many proud moments that our local Olympians and Paralympians are sure to provide. We wish them every success as they go for gold in Japan."



About Mainetti

For sixty years, Mainetti has been a trusted partner to the world's most respected and well-known retail and apparel brands. Our 6,000 employees in 90 locations on 6 continents come to work every day with a mission to deliver innovative and sustainable solutions for our customers.



As the largest hanger company in the world, the name Mainetti is synonymous with superior quality and exceptional service. Mainetti pioneered garment hanger reuse and recycling, introducing sustainability practices that continue to lead the industry.



Mainetti's diversified portfolio includes Packaging, Branding, Supply Chain, and Intelligent (RFID) Solutions, and in 2020, we introduced a line of Health and Safety products that help customers in their efforts to mitigate Covid-19 risks. Our holistic supply chain process uses innovative materials to create products with less energy and more renewable sources every year.



Mainetti is a proud Member of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, working with the world's leading and most influential organizations to accelerate the global transition to a circular economy. Please visit www.mainetti.com for more information.



For media enquiries, please contact:

Think Alliance Group

Henry Chow / Matthew Schultz

Tel: +852 3481 1161

Email: henry.chow@think-alliance.com / matt.schultz@think-alliance.com





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Mainetti

Sectors: Fashion & Apparel, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare & Pharm, Regional, Local Biz, Sports

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

