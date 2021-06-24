Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, June 24, 2021
Thursday, 24 June 2021, 11:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Eisai
Eisai and Biogen Inc. Announce U.S. FDA Grants Breakthough Therapy Designation for Lecanemab (BAN2401)
An Anti-amyloid Beta Protofibril Antibody for The Treatment Of Alzheimer's Disease

TOKYO, June 24, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. and Biogen Inc. today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Breakthough Therapy designation for lecanemab (BAN2401), an investigational anti-amyloid beta (Abeta) protofibril antibody for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD).

Breakthrough Therapy designation is an FDA program intended to expedite the development and review of medicines for serious or life-threatening conditions. The benefits of a Breakthrough Therapy designation include more intensive guidance on an efficient development program as well as eligibility for rolling review and potentially priority review.

The FDA's Breakthrough Therapy designation for lecanemab is based on the recently published results of a Phase 2b clinical trial (Study 201) of 856 patients with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) due to AD and mild AD with confirmed presence of amyloid pathology.1 The proof-of-concept Study 201 explored the impact of treatment with lecanemab on reducing brain amyloid beta (Abeta) and clinical decline. In this study, pre-specified analysis showed consistent reduction of clinical decline across several clinical and biomarker endpoints at the highest doses.

In March 2021 Eisai and Biogen completed enrollment of 1,795 patients with early AD in the the Phase 3 Clarity AD study. The study's primary endpoint is expected to be completed by the end of September 2022. Additionally, the Phase 3 clinical study, AHEAD 3-45, is currently exploring lecanemab in individuals with preclinical AD, meaning they are clinically normal and have intermediate or elevated levels of amyloid in their brains. Open label extension data from Study 201 confirmed time-dependent reduction of brain Abeta in individuals newly treated with lecanemab and was presented at the 2021 Alzheimer's Disease and Parkinson's Disease Conference.

This release discusses investigational uses of an agent in development and is not intended to convey conclusions about efficacy or safety. There is no guarantee that any investigational uses of such product will successfully complete clinical development or gain health authority approval.

For more information, visit: https://www.eisai.com/news/2021/news202151.html.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Eisai
Sectors: BioTech
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Eisai
June 23, 2021 14:20 HKT/SGT
Anticancer Agent "Tazverik Tablets 200mg" (Tazemetostat Hydrobromide) Approved In Japan For EZH2 Gene Mutation-positive Follicular Lymphoma
June 18, 2021 14:02 HKT/SGT
Eisai, Bristol Myers Squibb Enter Into Global Strategic Collaboration for Eisai's MORAb-202 Antibody Drug Conjugate
June 15, 2021 08:00 HKT/SGT
Eisai to Divest Rights for Zonegran in Europe and Other Regions to Advanz Pharma
June 9, 2021 12:44 HKT/SGT
Eisai Receives Special Prize at Platinum Career Award 2021
June 9, 2021 10:31 HKT/SGT
Eisai To Present Latest Data of Lemborexant at 35th Annual Sleep Meeting (SLEEP2021)
June 8, 2021 13:09 HKT/SGT
Biogen and Eisai launch initiatives to help patients with Alzheimer's disease access ADUHELM
June 8, 2021 08:47 HKT/SGT
FDA grants accelerated approval for ADUHELM as the first and only Alzheimer's disease treatment to address a defining pathology of the disease
June 8, 2021 07:19 HKT/SGT
Eisai: New Data on LENVIMA (lenvatinib) Plus KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Versus Sunitinib
May 31, 2021 17:54 HKT/SGT
Eisai and ITO EN Enter Into Business Alliance Aiming to Support People Living with Dementia and to Prevent Dementia
May 20, 2021 08:36 HKT/SGT
Eisai to Present Data on Oncology Pipeline and Products at ASCO Annual Meeting
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       