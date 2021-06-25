Friday, 25 June 2021, 13:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Missouri, USA, June 25, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Ten videos, a private key, and one Bitcoin. The hunt is on. The ONFO project is announcing the launch of a series of educational videos on cryptocurrencies on its official YouTube channel. The 10 videos will be delving into the inner workings of the crypto market and the details of the underlying technologies. The private key is hidden somewhere in the videos, all 10 videos must be seen in order to find the private key to enter the wallet at and claim the prize of 1 BTC.



The video episodes will be released on a periodic basis. Through the videos, the ONFO project is seeking to help its viewers understand cryptocurrencies as an asset class with the treasure hunt acting as an analogue of Bitcoin mining by its essence of identifying the correct combination of phrases akin to mathematical formula calculation.



The need for proper explanation of cryptocurrencies is vital to ensure timely onboarding of new users and their assimilation into the digital economy of the future. Considering the ongoing processes of digital transformation and transition to decentralized Web 3.0, the founders of the ONFO project believe that the series of educational videos will allow community members and newcomers to the world of cryptocurrencies better understand the underlying potential of digital assets.



Given the low level of penetration of information regarding the possibilities and opportunities of digital assets, many potential users are being left outside the industry. This results in slower onboarding of new users and the hampering of digital transformation in the global economy.



The ONFO project releasing the series of videos is a social network mining decentralized cryptocurrency platform founded by Dr. J.R. Forsyth, who has been involved in the cryptocurrency industry since its advent and has in-depth understanding of the technology. As a skilled and seasoned speaker, Dr. Forsyth is considered one of the world's leading experts on cryptocurrencies and will be giving insights into his expertise in each of the videos.



"I will be talking about Satoshi Nakamoto, the mysterious inventor of Bitcoin, in the video docu-series. Each segment is relatively short. In these new videos, there will be a Bitcoin private key hidden somewhere "in plain sight". That private key will unlock 1 whole Bitcoin that will go to the first person who discovers the key. It is a bit of a treasure hunt. The series will be released one by one on YouTube. I am the only person on the planet that knows where the private key is hidden and I will die with the secret if I have to," as Dr. Forsyth commented on the announcement.



As a fervent adherent of decentralized technologies, Dr. Forsyth is intent on taking part in the episodes, revealing and explaining the details of the crypto market with insight into his extensive experience of working in the industry. The launch of the first episode is scheduled for June 25th of 2021 with details and specifics slated to follow in the near future.



