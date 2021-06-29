Monday, 28 June 2021, 18:55 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Kindstar Globalgene Technology, Inc. Kindstar Globalgene Proposed Listing on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange Offer Price Between HK$8.60 and HK$9.78 per Share

To Raise Proceeds Up to HK$1,947 and 2,214 Million

HONG KONG, June 28, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - A leading player in China's independent esoteric clinical testing service provider - Kindstar Globalgene Technology, Inc. ("Kindstar Globalgene" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group", stock code: 9960.HK), today announced the proposed listing of its shares on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Hong Kong Stock Exchange").



Kindstar Globalgene plans to offer 226,405,000 Shares (subject to the Over-allotment Option), of which 203,764,500 Shares will be International Offer Shares (subject to reallocation and the Over-allotment Option), representing 90% of the initial offer shares; the remaining 22,640,500 Shares will be Hong Kong Offer Shares (subject to reallocation), representing 10% of the initial offer shares. Offer Price is between HK$8.60 and HK$9.78 per Share. Kindstar Globalgene will open for Hong Kong Public Offering in Hong Kong at 9 a.m., June 29, 2021 (Tuesday), and close at 12:00 noon, July 7, 2021 (Wednesday). Dealings in shares of Kindstar Globalgene on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is expected to commence on July 16, 2021 (Friday). The shares will be traded in board lot of 500 Shares each. The Company's stock code is 9960.HK.



Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C., China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited and Credit Suisse (Hong Kong) Limited are the Joint Sponsors, Joint Global Coordinators, Joint Bookrunners and Joint Lead Managers.



Dr. Huang Shiang, Executive Director, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer of Kindstar Globalgene Technology, Inc., said, "Our mission is to offer patients and physicians worldwide broad and high- quality specialty testing services and promote the application of precision medicine. In the furture, we will strengthen our leading position in Hematology Esoteric Clinical Testing in China. Also, we will replicate our success in hematology esoteric testing to expedite growth in other specialty areas. What's more, we will deepen our strategic collaboration with leading industry participants to facilitate the growth of our business and enhance the overall development of China's esoteric testing industry. In addition, we aim to enhance our leadership on a global scale by deepening our cooperation with trustworthy local partners.



About Kindstar Globalgene Technology, Inc.

Kindstar Globalgene Technology, Inc. is the first and leading independent esoteric clinical testing service provider in China. Kindstar Globalgene has the largest esoteric testing portfolio among all the independent esoteric testing providers in China, with over 3,500 testing items in our service menu, which includes over 2,300 testing items for hematology. There are over 1,100 testing items were developed fully internally, and approximately 2,400 testing items were developed by or in-licensed from third parties. Kindstar Globalgene provide full-spectrum testing services in various specialty areas, including hematology, genetic diseases and rare diseases, infectious diseases, oncology, neurology and maternity-related diseases.



Issued by Porda Havas International Finance Communications Group for and on behalf of Kindstar Globalgene Technology, Inc.. For further information, please contact:



Porda Havas International Finance Communications Group

Ms. Kelly Fung +852 3150 6763 kelly.fung@pordahavas.com

Ms. Ivy Lu +852 3150 6788 Ivy.lu@pordahavas.com

Ms. Louise Liu +8621 3397 8796 Louise.liu@pordahavas.com

Ms. Mona chen +8521 3397 8796 Mona.chen@pordahavas.com



Important Disclaimers:

1. This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute or include any recommendation or invitation or offer (nor is calculated to invite such a recommendation, offer or invitation) by any person for acquisition, purchase or subscription of the securities of the Company nor does it intend to act as a recommendation of the sale of securities or any invitation, solicitation or offer for acquisition, purchase or subscription of securities in any jurisdiction. This press release should accordingly not amount an advertisement or invitation within the meaning of section 103(1) of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the laws of Hong Kong) or a prospectus or an extract from or abridged version of a prospectus (including within the meaning of sections 2 and 38B, respectively of the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance). This press release has not been reviewed or approved by The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited or the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong. Investors should read the prospectus of the Company for detailed information about the Company and the proposed offering before deciding whether or not to purchase any securities of the Company. An application to subscribe for the shares referred to in this press release by any persons shall be made solely based on the prospectus and the application forms to be issued by the Company on June 29, 2021.



2. No application for the shares of the Company should be made by any person nor would such application be accepted without the completion of a formal application form or other application procedure that is issued with or in respect of the prospectus.



3. The directors of the Company collectively and individually accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this press release and confirm, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts the omission of which would make any statement herein misleading.









Topic: Press release summary

Source: Kindstar Globalgene Technology, Inc.

Sectors: BioTech, Healthcare & Pharm

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

