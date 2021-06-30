Wednesday, 30 June 2021, 12:06 HKT/SGT Share: APOLLO FUTURE MOBILITY GROUP announces its urban delivery vehicle UME was awarded the "Best of Best" in the "Commercial" category in the Automotive Brand Contest 2021 in Germany

HONG KONG, June 30, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Apollo Future Mobility Group Limited ("AFMG", the "Company", HKEx stock code: 860) announces today that its urban delivery vehicle - the UME, developed by its German team, was awarded the title of "Best of Best" in the "Commercial" category in the Automotive Brand Contest 2021 ("abc2021") organized by German Design Council.



Highlighting the appreciation of the abc2021 judging panel members to the UME design, the panel's official verdict reads: "UME's Urban Delivery Vehicle with its holistic sustainable concept approach is an attractive solution for electric last mile transport of goods. The idea of sending the vehicle as an assembly kit to local micro-factories is truly remarkable. The modular superstructures also allow for a variety of deployment scenarios. A well thought-out, coherent commercial vehicle concept that is also convincing in its form with its modern, friendly product language."



Unveiled for the first time at the Third China International Import Expo 2020 hosted in November 2020, the UME, meaning "Utility Meets Electric", is designed to be a cost and time effective tool to fulfill the last mile in the supply chain, constituting a green solutions package aiming at reducing carbon emissions of the transportation sector that is still prevalent in conventional fossil-fuel-powered light urban delivery trucks commonly used in developing countries. The UME is a L7e-CU vehicle (EU regulation) adapting a one-size-fits-all approach yet can be open to numerous use-cases depending on the customer's individual requirements. Delivering an approachable look with a minimalist design, the UME consists of symmetric parts, essentially reducing the number of parts required to increase manufacturing cost-effectiveness by allowing the same tooling for multiple uses. Key features of the UME include its Trolley Battery System that allows a Quick-Change-Charging scenario that keeps the vehicle on the road without any delivery downtime; modular cargo units that can be used as closed box or open pick-up to enable multiple usages ranging from courier to food delivery; and keyless access that is ideal for fleet and sharing usage. To achieve low-cost manufacturing, the UME can be shipped in knock-down kits that will be assembled in local micro factories in the target markets where it will also create job opportunities in the mobility industry.



As the leading mobility award, the Automotive Brand Contest awards uniquely honour forward-thinking and future-oriented designs: public and individual transport innovations, top performances in communication and groundbreaking technical developments - the expert jury distinguishes projects that are clearly in the fast lane in the world of mobility.



Mr. Ho King Fung, Eric, Chairman of Apollo Future Mobility Group Limited, comments, "With the UME our goal is to create a mobility tool for a shift towards green solutions. By creating an ecosystem around electric urban delivery vehicle that includes micro-factories and battery-swap stations, offering a high level of digitisation and connectivity, we not only present a vehicle, but a holistic approach for the future of urban commercial vehicles."



The Automotive Brand Contest was established in 2011. The German Design Council (Rat fur Formgebung), established by the German parliament Bundestag in 1953, honours outstanding product and communication design and draws attention to the fundamental importance of brand and brand design in the automotive industry. The interdisciplinary panel consists of members working in media, design, industrial companies, higher education institutions and architecture. The official awards ceremony is scheduled to take place in Frankfurt am Main in autumn.



Apollo Future Mobility Group Limited (HKEx stock code: 860) is a leading integrated mobility technology solution provider with proprietary and disruptive mobility technologies. It is determined to build a world-leading one-stop service platform for "future mobility" through the integration of global advanced mobility technologies.



The Group focuses its business developments on three pillars, namely Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO), Technology Development and Automobile Manufacturing through Apollo Automobil and Apollo Advanced Technologies (AAT). In addition to the development and sales of hypercars and luxury electric sports cars under the "Apollo" brand, the Group provides one-stop turnkey mobility technology solutions by integrating the Group's existing electric vehicle technologies, from ideation, design, modeling, engineering, simulation, prototype production, actual testing, to the delivery of pre-production prototypes to clients, striving to provide the global mobility market with a seamless and comprehensive solution platform. The Group also endeavors significant efforts in mobility technology development in electric vehicle technologies, like development of a new 800V SiC dual inverter and vehicle control units.



The Group's subsidiaries include Apollo Automobil, Ideenion Automobil AG and GLM Co. Ltd which is a leading electric vehicle developer in Japan. In addition, the Group has also expanded its mobility technology offerings by investing in Divergent Technologies, Inc., the world's first 3D printing automotive manufacturing platform, and EV Power, a leading electric vehicle charging solutions provider.



