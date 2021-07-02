Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, July 2, 2021
Friday, 2 July 2021, 01:00 HKT/SGT
Jinjiang Wulin Qiaopi Hall Included in UNESCO's Memory of the World Register

Jinjiang, China, July 2, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - With the recent approval of UNESCO Memory of the World Program's Sub-Committee on Education and Research and the National Archives Administration of China, the Fujian Provincial Archives and Jinjiang Municipal Archives jointly established Jinjiang Wulin Qiaopi Hall as the practice base of the "Memory of the World Program Knowledge Center - Fujian".

Wulin Qiaopi Hall.

Citizens read Qiaopi at Wulin Qiaopi Hall.

Simulation of Qiaopi Office at the first floor.

It is reported that the MoW Knowledge Center - Fujian is located in the Fujian Provincial Archives, which is responsible for assisting the China National Committee of the Memory of the World Program and the UNESCO Memory of the World Program's Sub-Committee on Education and Research. It aims at strengthening the research on the value of the Qiaopi archives, developing different forms of archival products and promoting the communication, promotion and utilization of the MoW program across countries, regions, and communities.

Qiaopi, commonly known as "Fanpi" and "Yinxin", is a collective term for letters and remittances sent home by overseas Chinese through private channels. The name "Qiao (overseas Chinese) Pi" came as the Southern Min dialect pronounces "xin (letter)" as "pi".

The hall reminds people of how the Qiaopi Office operated during the period of the Republic of China. People can request a letter from an old writer here. Also, they may interpret the stories of overseas Chinese entrepreneurs from the aged Qiaopi and their belongings, and feel their patriotism, love for hometown, and zeal for public welfare.

It is an immersive cultural experience. People can view the development history of Jinjiang as an Overseas Chinese Hometown, and appreciate the overseas Chinese culture of Jinjiang and even Fujian Province.

The base will serve as a demonstration center to promote Qiaopi culture in Fujian Province. It will work with the MoW Knowledge Center - Fujian to build a conservation, research and promotion platform of Qiaopi archival legacies with local characteristics and to add another popular travel destination to inherit and develop the "Jinjiang Experience" of innovation and development.

http://www.jinjiang.gov.cn/xxgk/gzdt/jjyw/202106/t20210622_2576937.htm


