TOKYO, July 2, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today reports rapid progress with its new SDG Communities (1) global initiative to support the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which consist of 17 global goals designed to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all.



More than 30,000 Fujitsu employees worldwide have become eligible to participate following the start of the SDG Communities program in February. To get involved, employees choose one or more SDGs that they find personally motivating and then join a virtual global SDG Community to collaborate with colleagues across the world to support a common cause.



After its first 100 days, the Fujitsu SDG Communities initiative is gaining strong momentum.

- Since launch, employee participation has grown by more than 90%, and over 2,000 employees are now actively involved. The initiative has also gained recognition within Fujitsu for its empathy in terms of driving internal cultural change.

- The UN SDGs within Fujitsu's program with the highest number of sign-ups, in order of popularity, are Good Health and Well-Being (SDG 3), Quality Education (SDG 4), Zero Hunger (SDG 2), and No Poverty (SDG 1).

- At the start of April, Fujitsu encouraged cross-pollination in SDG Communities by inviting all employees worldwide to share the best volunteering activity they have been involved with and why it made such a significant impact. SDG Communities members voted for their favorite example, with the winning charity chosen by each of the 17 Communities receiving a US $500 donation from Fujitsu (2).

- In support of SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), Fujitsu organized a global webinar about reducing plastic waste, attended by 100 SDG Community members.

- Fujitsu is facilitating continuing virtual discussions about health innovations, bringing together employees from across the globe to share what is happening in their regions regarding SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-Being).



Around the world, Fujitsu employees are encouraged to take part - including all eight of Fujitsu's Global Delivery Centers (GDCs) in China, Costa Rica, India, Malaysia, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, and Russia (3). The GDC in Malaysia is the first to reach 30% employee participation, and three more - India, The Philippines and Portugal - are close to this milestone.



Fujitsu has also moved swiftly to extend the program to its business regions. Fujitsu America (FAI) led the way, followed by the Central and Eastern Europe region (CEE). Fujitsu Asia has committed to introducing the program in countries including China, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam. In addition, rollout in Finland and across the Oceania region (Australia and New Zealand) is imminent. Fujitsu is also promoting this activity in Japan in a spirit of cooperation with efforts underway globally, aiming to create a culture change mindset in which social issues become personal issues.



SDG Communities show how collaboration can address the world's most pressing challenges

Through this initiative, Fujitsu believes its employees are empowered to make a difference. As a result, employees become even more engaged and fulfilled by the intrinsically rewarding nature of contributing positively to society. In terms of customer impact, higher employee engagement is leading to more customer-centricity and better customer outcomes. There is also the opportunity to connect with customers and partners over shared strategic interests and collaborate to benefit society and the planet.



Fujitsu believes that responsible business activities should be a part of every employee's day-to-day role. It has developed and introduced the initiative as part of its Purpose of making the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. SDG Communities create a highly tangible expression of this vision, harnessing the enthusiasm and energy of employees within the Fujitsu organization to make meaningful progress towards the UN's SDGs. Communities demonstrate the spirit of collaboration between civil society, governments and companies to support shared SDGs. The UN considers the SDGs the best means the world has to collectively address global challenges related to poverty, inequality, climate change, environmental degradation, peace and justice, and many more. Virtual communities are encouraged to share and collaborate without frontiers while taking responsibility for making a positive difference to society.



Sarah-Jane Littleford, Head of Responsible Business, Fujitsu Global Delivery, says: "Fujitsu's SDG Communities have achieved a remarkably rapid start and are now engaging with the key challenges facing the world, as defined by the UN. While meeting these challenges is vital for the world, the SDG Communities bring wider benefits too. They enable our people to share knowledge, ideas and actions in pursuit of shared goals. They provide the ideal framework for our people to bring a sense of responsible business into what we do every day. And as a result, we believe Fujitsu employees are healthier, happier and more productive, thanks to a sense of community, organizational identity, and purpose."



Part of a bigger picture of a Responsible Business



Around the world, Fujitsu employees are already deeply involved in community initiatives, such as volunteering with the nonprofit international development organization SOS Children's Villages in the Philippines, collaborating with local children's non-governmental organization Słonie na Balkonie in Poland, and supporting the wellbeing and education of hundreds of children in India through the support of the nonprofit school lunch program Akshaya Patra.



(1) The internal name SDG Communities includes a kanji character for the Japanese word Kizuna, which means a connection or spiritual bond in a social context. This highlights Fujitsu's Japanese heritage and its strong history of being a responsible business and its objective for the project - to connect people, ideas, and actions.

(2) In May 2021, Fujitsu donated to 13 charities worldwide, from Uganda to India to Poland, making a significant positive impact in collaboration with these local organizations.

(3) Fujitsu Global Delivery combines diverse geographic strengths with the best of Fujitsu's broad technology capabilities, deep industry expertise and provides 24/7 global services. The Global Delivery has a continuous focus on upskilling teams, continuously improving practices, and embedding Agile principles into every element of service delivery, helping customers overcome challenges in real-time.



Fujitsu's Commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)



The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the United Nations in 2015 represent a set of common goals to be achieved worldwide by 2030. Fujitsu's purpose -- "to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation"--is a promise to contribute to the vision of a better future empowered by the SDGs.



About Fujitsu



Fujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company offering a full range of technology products, solutions and services. Approximately 126,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.6 trillion yen (US$34 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. For more information, please see www.fujitsu.com.





