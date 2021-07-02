Friday, 2 July 2021, 18:06 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. MHI Thermal Systems Launches New Models of Central Control Consoles for Building Air Conditioners in July Integrated Control of Air Conditioners and Commercial-use Water Heaters Aims to Further Expand Sales Channels, Mainly in Europe



- Control of up to 128 air conditioners through a single console, combined with a special interface allowing connection of up to 16 commercial-use water heaters.

- SC-SL4-BE2 model has functionality to calculate per-minute charges for use of air conditioning in leased buildings.

TOKYO, July 2, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Systems, Ltd., a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, will release two new models of central control consoles that allow air conditioning units and Q-ton* commercial-use CO2 heat pump water heaters to be controlled through a single console. The SC-SL4-AE2 (multilingual, without charge calculation function) and SC-SL4-BE2 (multilingual, with charge calculation function) controllers will be launched in the European market from July through MHI Thermal Systems' European subsidiary Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Air-conditioning Europe, Ltd. (MHIAE), and will be subsequently launched in other markets. The capability for centralized control of multiple units and energy-savings management in buildings overall will further expand sales channels for MHI's air conditioners and commercial-use water heaters in overseas markets.

Touchscreen-type central control console

The new models add functionality to the previous SC-SL4 series allowing connection to the Q-ton air-to-water heat pump, giving building managers integrated, centralized control over both air conditioning and water heater units. A single touchscreen-type central control console combines the existing functionality to control up to 128 air conditioning units with a special interface allowing simultaneous control of up to 16 Q-ton units. The air conditioning and Q-ton systems can also be controlled and managed through a PC or tablet over an internet connection.



Additional functions include operating time display over the last month, and automatic adjustment of temperature settings according to the outdoor temperature. The SC-SL4-BE2 model has functionality that allows building owners or managers to calculate per-minute charges for use of air conditioning units in leased properties.



MHI Thermal Systems, by providing optimal thermal solutions centered on sales and service of air conditioners for stores and offices, and building climate control systems, will continue to conduct business with consideration for convenience and operability, as well as the global environment.



*Q-ton is an air-to-water heat pump that delivers extremely high energy efficiency by utilizing a natural refrigerant, along with a proprietary two-stage compressor combining rotary and scroll technologies. It is able to operate even in extremely cold conditions to minus 25deg, allowing for use nearly anywhere in the world.



https://www.mhi-mth.co.jp/en/products/detail/air_to_water_commercial.html





