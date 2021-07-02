Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, July 2, 2021
Friday, 2 July 2021, 18:06 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
MHI Thermal Systems Launches New Models of Central Control Consoles for Building Air Conditioners in July
Integrated Control of Air Conditioners and Commercial-use Water Heaters Aims to Further Expand Sales Channels, Mainly in Europe

- Control of up to 128 air conditioners through a single console, combined with a special interface allowing connection of up to 16 commercial-use water heaters.
- SC-SL4-BE2 model has functionality to calculate per-minute charges for use of air conditioning in leased buildings.

TOKYO, July 2, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Systems, Ltd., a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, will release two new models of central control consoles that allow air conditioning units and Q-ton* commercial-use CO2 heat pump water heaters to be controlled through a single console. The SC-SL4-AE2 (multilingual, without charge calculation function) and SC-SL4-BE2 (multilingual, with charge calculation function) controllers will be launched in the European market from July through MHI Thermal Systems' European subsidiary Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Air-conditioning Europe, Ltd. (MHIAE), and will be subsequently launched in other markets. The capability for centralized control of multiple units and energy-savings management in buildings overall will further expand sales channels for MHI's air conditioners and commercial-use water heaters in overseas markets.

Touchscreen-type central control console

The new models add functionality to the previous SC-SL4 series allowing connection to the Q-ton air-to-water heat pump, giving building managers integrated, centralized control over both air conditioning and water heater units. A single touchscreen-type central control console combines the existing functionality to control up to 128 air conditioning units with a special interface allowing simultaneous control of up to 16 Q-ton units. The air conditioning and Q-ton systems can also be controlled and managed through a PC or tablet over an internet connection.

Additional functions include operating time display over the last month, and automatic adjustment of temperature settings according to the outdoor temperature. The SC-SL4-BE2 model has functionality that allows building owners or managers to calculate per-minute charges for use of air conditioning units in leased properties.

MHI Thermal Systems, by providing optimal thermal solutions centered on sales and service of air conditioners for stores and offices, and building climate control systems, will continue to conduct business with consideration for convenience and operability, as well as the global environment.

*Q-ton is an air-to-water heat pump that delivers extremely high energy efficiency by utilizing a natural refrigerant, along with a proprietary two-stage compressor combining rotary and scroll technologies. It is able to operate even in extremely cold conditions to minus 25deg, allowing for use nearly anywhere in the world.

https://www.mhi-mth.co.jp/en/products/detail/air_to_water_commercial.html


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
Sectors: Manufacturing
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. Links

http://www.mhi-global.com

https://www.youtube.com/user/DiscoverMHI

https://www.linkedin.com/company/mitsubishi-heavy-industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
June 25, 2021 14:36 HKT/SGT
MHI Thermal Systems to Launch Newly Developed Small-Capacity Multiple- Air-Conditioner in Australia, New Zealand and Asia
June 10, 2021 16:12 HKT/SGT
Drax and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Sign Pioneering Deal Towards Delivery of the World's Largest Negative Emissions Project
May 31, 2021 17:32 HKT/SGT
MHI Machine Tool Launches Two New Hobbing Machines With Higher Speed, Precision and Efficiency
May 31, 2021 08:00 HKT/SGT
Hydrogen Project in Hamburg on German Government Shortlist
May 24, 2021 11:23 HKT/SGT
MHI Completes Four TF Coils for ITER
May 20, 2021 12:36 HKT/SGT
Project Launched to Probe Conversion of Existing Ships from Fossil-based Fuels to Decarbonized Energy Sources
May 17, 2021 17:07 HKT/SGT
MHI: Kobe/Kansai Hydrogen Utilization Council Report
May 13, 2021 14:06 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Holds Christening and Launch Ceremony in Shimonoseki for Large Ferry Built for Meimon Taiyo Ferry
May 13, 2021 13:06 HKT/SGT
MHI Thermal Systems fully revises a lineup of inverter multi-split air conditioners for buildings in its overseas markets
May 12, 2021 11:17 HKT/SGT
MHI Thermal Systems Confirms Effectiveness of Air Purification Filtering Technology for Removal and Inactivation of SARS-CoV-2
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       