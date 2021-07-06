Monday, 5 July 2021, 20:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: VetCoin VetCoin Dedication: Austin "Bud" Burrell. A Legacy Earned

TAMPA, FLA., July 5, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - The VetCoin team dedicates this effort to the memory and legacy of C. Austin "Bud" Burrell. Bud served with the 5th Special Forces Group in Vietnam and went on to work for more than 35 years on Wall Street. He was a senior derivatives specialist, development stage company investment banker, and later became a chief executive numerous times. During his career, he helped launch countless fruitful business ventures. Perhaps more importantly, Bud invested in people as a leader and mentor, which resulted in the successful launch of many careers.



Mr. Burrell was an outspoken critic of financial fraud and its connection to national security issues. He often referred to illegal naked short selling as a "glaring hole" in the U.S. financial system and is still recognized today by new generations as a champion for ethical action on Wall Street. Bud was a 1968 Graduate of the U.S. Military Academy and a graduate of the Army's Finance Officer Advanced Course.



Every year on Veteran's Day, VetCoin will recognize the most innovative Veteran's Charity in America with the "Burell Award for Outstanding Support to the Veteran Community" and add them to our roll of honor.



It is a tragedy that when service members take off the uniform, they face so many challenges. The blockchain economy is changing the lives of people every day. It is finally time that our veterans are included in these robust financial changes.



The VetCoin mission is to help rescue those we can by connecting them and military-friendly businesses, empowering them on the blockchain economy, and transforming their lives by allowing anyone to "round-up" on everyday purchases to help out. So, on this day, as we celebrate America's independence and honor the heroes who have sacrificed so much while serving our nation, please allow us to introduce VetCoin.



