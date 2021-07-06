Tuesday, 6 July 2021, 16:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Dusit International Dusit International makes its Oman debut with the opening of dusitD2 Naseem Resort, Jabal Akhdar Deluxe family-friendly resort uniquely puts guests next to a brand new Adventure Park on the stunning Saiq Plateau, just five minutes from the renowned 'Grand Canyon of the Middle East.'

Jabal Akhdar, Oman, July 6, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Dusit International, one of Thailand's leading hotel and property development companies, has expanded its presence in the Middle East with the opening of dusitD2 Naseem Resort, Jabal Akhdar - the first Dusit-branded hotel in Oman.

dusitD2 Naseem Resort, Jabal Akhdar, Oman

Ms Suphajee Suthumpun, Group CEO, Dusit International

Owned by the Oman Tourism Development Company (OMRAN), which is the executive arm of the Sultanate for tourism development, the deluxe resort is located within a brand new 8,000 sq m Adventure Park on the Saiq Plateau in the Jabal Akhdar area, just a five-minute drive from the 'Grand Canyon of the Middle East,' and two hours by car from Muscat International Airport.



Comprising 252 beautifully decorated rooms and suites, the contemporary resort fully embraces its unique mountain location with a spacious layout that blends seamlessly with its stunning natural surrounds.



Alongside breathtaking views, guests can enjoy a wide range of facilities, including an all-day dining restaurant, a fitness centre, and a large outdoor swimming pool. A specialty restaurant, a Kids Club, and a signature Namm spa offering traditional Thai-inspired massage therapies and treatments are set to open later in the year. Dusit's new group-wide wellness concept and approach will also be introduced to weave well-being elements throughout the stay experience. With a focus on physical vitality and mental health, this unparalleled approach will include the provision of mountain running, yoga, pilates, Thai boxing, guided meditation workshops, and other experiences and events that harness nature, sustainability, and adventure, to deliver healthy fun for adults and children alike.



The resort is also well-equipped for future business events and social gatherings, with a grand ballroom that can cater for up to 150 guests, and several adjoining meeting rooms featuring the latest audio-visual equipment.



The Adventure Park, slated to open later in the year, will feature exciting activities to delight visitors of all ages, such as zip-line rides offering impressive views of the surrounding valley. A petting zoo and science centre where budding young Einsteins can get to grips with all kinds of fun experiments are also set to open when the world reopens to international travel.



To uniquely link guests with the location, dusitD2 Naseem Resort, Jabal Akhdar will also soon offer educational hiking, cycling and quad biking tours to ancient forts, traditional markets and other local attractions, such as the historic town of Nizwa, known as the 'Pearl of Islam.'



Alongside Dusit's unique brand of Thai-inspired gracious hospitality, all guests also benefit from Dusit's carefully crafted 'Dusit Care' services. Designed to offer ultimate peace of mind, these go beyond enhanced hygiene protocols to deliver additional convenience, experience and value while maximising guest safety. Flexible check-in, anytime breakfast, and mobile payment methods are just some of the services offered.



"We are delighted to make our Oman debut with this vibrant resort which showcases the heritage, culture and visual splendour of the destination in truly distinctive fashion," said Ms Suphajee Suthumpun, Group CEO, Dusit International. "From enriching wellness experiences and exciting dining journeys to adventurous excursions and a wide range of exhilarating activities, dusitD2 Naseem Resort, Jabal Akhdar has all the elements in place to provide a highly memorable vacation for visitors of all ages. Bright days are on the horizon for international travel, and we look forward to making the property a resounding success."



Mr Gerhard Stutz, General Manager, dusitD2 Naseem Resort, Jabal Akhdar, said, "Uniquely blending Dusit's unique brand of Thai-inspired gracious hospitality with local customs and traditions, our resort provides unparalleled access to wonder and adventure in a gorgeous location surrounded by breathtaking mountains and valleys. It's truly a distinctive proposition for travellers, and we look forward to leveraging our unique position and offerings to deliver amazing vacation experiences that help to put the area on the map as a must-visit destination to the benefit of our broader community."



For more information about the resort and its opening room rates, please visit dusit.com/dusitd2-naseemresort



