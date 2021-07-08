Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, July 8, 2021
Thursday, 8 July 2021, 08:03 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: GBA
Government Blockchain Association Announces Government Blockchain Week in Washington DC September 27 - October 2
What is Blockchain, and Why Is It So Important?

Get all your questions answered during Government Blockchain Week, the largest government blockchain event in history.

Washington, D.C., July 8, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - September 27-October 2, 2021, the Government Blockchain Association, (GBA), will present Government Blockchain Week, live, in Washington DC. This global experience will be the largest government blockchain event in history.


Government Blockchain Week will be 6 days of classes, seminars, forums, a pitch competition, the Annual Achievement Awards ceremony, and an Art Show with NFTs and Voting opportunities. The nights will be captivating with 3 Evening Receptions, each presenting a unique and dramatic opportunity to make connections, make a deal, or showcase your blockchain products.

Held in government buildings, embassies, and iconic venues throughout the city, the day events will cover topics such as Banking and Cryptocurrency; Cybersecurity; International Trade; Economic Growth; and New Paradigms. On Thursday and Friday of the week, all attendees will gather at the Congressional Auditorium of the U.S. Capitol for GBA's flagship event, "The Future of Money, Governance, & The Law". Leaders from around the globe will converge on Washington DC to discuss how blockchain technology will impact money, governance, and the law; today, and in the decades to come.

"Political freedom must be accompanied by economic freedom for people to be truly free. Blockchain Technology is a new frontier in the economic landscape," says Gerard Dache, Executive Director, GBA .

Tickets for Government Blockchain Week are available now to GBA Members free of charge. Non-Members can secure tickets by purchasing a ticket to the Evening Receptions.

To find out more about GBA, go to https://www.gbaglobal.org/.

Source: Plato Data Intelligence


Topic: Press release summary
Source: GBA
Sectors: FinTech & Blockchain
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

GBA
June 17, 2021 07:35 HKT/SGT
Government Blockchain Week is Coming to Washington DC
June 14, 2021 22:41 HKT/SGT
Reshaping Identity Management with Blockchain Technology - A Panel Discussion with GBA Ireland
June 2, 2021 22:54 HKT/SGT
The GBA Hires Washington, DC Lobby Firm Rulon & White Governance Strategies
May 19, 2021 08:32 HKT/SGT
The Impact of Cryptocurrency Adoption on Government
May 19, 2021 08:21 HKT/SGT
Blockchain Ireland 2021: Blockleaders' founder Jillian Godsil to speak on 'Why Blockchain needs Women'
May 19, 2021 08:05 HKT/SGT
Ireland GBA Chapter Established
May 7, 2021 19:16 HKT/SGT
Blockchain and Liberty for All
May 3, 2021 15:08 HKT/SGT
Blockchain & Liberty for All
Apr 26, 2021 21:55 HKT/SGT
Government Blockchain Association (GBA) Announces the First Release of "The Impact of Cryptocurrency Adoption on Government"
Mar 24, 2021 12:23 HKT/SGT
Ubitquity Joins the Government Blockchain Association (GBA)
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       