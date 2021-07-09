Thursday, 8 July 2021, 21:29 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. MHI Machine Tool to Expand Metal 3D Printing Services - In addition to DED AM systems for large-scale parts, addition of BJT printers for small-scale parts will expand services and sales lineups

- Additive manufacturing solutions will enable early application and high-volume production of metal parts

TOKYO, July 8, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Machine Tool Co., Ltd., a group company of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) based in Ritto, Shiga Prefecture, will offer expanded services in metal 3D printing services commencing on July 15, including prototype production and contract production by metal 3D (three-dimensional) printers applying laser-based Metal Additive Manufacturing (AM) technologies. In addition to its previously offered Directed Energy Deposition (DED)(1) type metal 3D printers for large-scale parts, the Company will newly add services using binder jetting (BJT)(2) metal 3D printers for small-scale parts. The expanded service lineup will enable manufacture of a full range of metal parts, from small components of 1mm size to ultra-large-scale parts exceeding 1 meter.

"DMP2500" developed by Digital Metal

The addition to MHI Machine Tool's lineup is the DMP2500 metal 3D printer developed by Digital Metal, a group company of Hoganas of Sweden. The DMP2500's BJT technology not only enables extremely precise manufacturing but also is engineered especially for high-volume production. Currently, MHI Machine Tool has provided metal printing services applying unique DED technology of "LAMDA" AM systems; now, with the introduction of a different type of printer, the Company can respond to a broad range of metal 3D print needs and propose and provide the optimal manufacturing method and equipment for each parts.



MHI Machine Tool concluded a contract with Digital Metal in July 2020 on marketing its DMP2500 and other metal 3D printers in Japan. By adding these BJT type systems to its own sales lineup, MHI Machine Tool will be in a position to offer a broad portfolio of not only sales but also after-sales services.



While metal 3D printers are receiving attention for their innovative advances to production processes, they also present challenges relating to the difficulty of their production and quality assurance, etc. With the new expansion of services, MHI Machine Tool will focus on providing solutions relating to additive manufacturing, including provision of related expertise, to accelerate early adaptation to production parts.



Going forward, MHI Machine Tool will develop its metal printing services structure spanning from small-scale high-precision to ultra-large-scale items, enabling the Company to respond to a broad wide-range of prototype production needs and contract production. In these ways, MHI Machine Tool will encourage manufacturers to expand into manufacturing parts using metal 3D printers and contribute to the industrial supply chain as a whole.



(1) Directed Energy Deposition (DED) is an additive manufacturing (AM) process in which focused thermal energy is utilized to continuously feed metal powder materials by nozzle to laser fusing points, with pinpoint precision.

(2) Binder jetting is an additive manufacturing process in which a binder is selectively sprayed by nozzle onto a thin layer of metal powder, causing solidification. With metals, heat treatment (binder removal and sintering) is then carried out to achieve the final product.





