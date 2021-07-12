Monday, 12 July 2021, 09:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: trescon ASEAN's data and analytics leaders alongside key players to digitally converge and discuss strategies for the future World Big Data & Analytics Show will convene over 350 pre-qualified data and analytics leaders looking to build and embrace tech trends that power ASEAN with data-driven services and devices.

Singapore, July 12, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - The back-breaking year of the Covid-19 pandemic had just left economies to endure, markets crashed and some of the burgeoning industries wiped out entirely. But for the IT and digital transformation industry, Covid-19 was a blessing in disguise, a banner year. Particularly because Big Data & Data Analytics had an upward pre-Covid growth already.



Factors that made this a reality included the growing size of early adopters, prioritising digital transformation, rise in investments in big data and data analytics, increasing focus on remote working, increasing adoption of online payments, and some of the top factors to drive the adoption of this future-tech.



To dive deep into these and to help ASEAN countries digitize at speed and scale, experts and key players are gathering virtually at World Big Data & Analytics Show taking place virtually on 13 July 2021.



The show will feature eye-opening keynotes, government and enterprise use-case presentations, exciting product showcase, panel discussions and tech talks to discuss the latest challenges and explore the latest applications in data-powered solutions.

As per industry reports, in the post-Covid-19 scenario, the global big data security market size is projected to grow from USD 17.5 billion in 2020 to USD 35.3 billion by 2026, recording a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.4 per cent from 2020 to 2026.



"Democratizing data is now more challenging than ever as information architectures are getting more complex, both through the diversity of the data sources and the data distribution. Data Virtualization is a modern approach to data integration with real-time access to the required data, enabling users to gain faster decision-making and business agility while providing a consistent enterprise-wide governance and security framework," states Chris Day, Director, APAC Sales Engineering at Denodo.



Rahul Saxena, Group IT Director - Commercial, Digital Commerce & Analytics, at Coca-Cola stated, "Organisations which build their future business models around data will be more successful than organisations that only use data to optimise existing business models."



Dr Meri Rosich, Chief Data Officer at Standard Chartered Bank said, "Data is a strategic asset and organizations that succeed in leveraging it will lead the way in the new competitive environments of the future."



The event will focus on topics such as Future of Data Automation; Data at the centre of 'everything'; Data Security, Privacy and Ethics; Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics; Power of Visualization in Analyzing Data; How is Big Data Analytics shaping up the Internet of Things; and much more.



The show will feature a groundbreaking collaboration of experts such as:

- Dr Meri Rosich - CDO, Standard Chartered Bank

- Juan Intan Kanggrawan - Head of Data Analytics, Jakarta Smart City

- Geoff Soon - MD, Snowflake

- Varun Verma - APAC Head of Data & Analytics, The Heineken Company

- Dietmar Bohmer - CAO, Tyme

- John Funtanilla - AVP, Advanced Analytics Lead, Nestle

- Carol Hargreaves - Director of Data Analytics Consulting Centre, National University of Singapore

- Alex a Ustaris - Group CIO and CTO & Head of Shared Services Center, Hijo Resources Corporation

- Philipp Gschopf - Director of Data Science, Prudential plc

- Sonny Supriyadi - Head, Pricing and Data Analytics, Maybank; to name a few.



"The pandemic's disruptions have driven firms to explore Big Data and Analytics solutions as a means of identifying major technology trends and prioritizing those that have the greatest influence on their competitive advantage. The World Big Data & Analytics Show is a great place to discuss and learn about the newest strategies, challenges, and trends that are driving ASEAN's data-driven devices and services," stated Mithun Shetty -- CEO, Trescon.



The show will be hosted on the virtual events platform Vmeets to help participants network and conduct business in an interactive and immersive virtual environment. Participants can also engage with the speakers during Q&A sessions and network with solution providers/sponsors at their virtual exhibition booths, private consultation rooms and meeting tables.



World Big Data & Analytics Show is officially sponsored by Platinum Sponsor -- Dataiku; Premium Gold Sponsors -- Snowflake; Gold Sponsors -- Denodo and Talend; Silver Sponsors -- Qubole.



About World Big Data & Analytics Show



