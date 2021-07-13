Monday, 12 July 2021, 17:05 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Champion REIT Champion REIT Holds "Magical Langham Place in Your Lens" Student Filming Competition Provides Practical Opportunities to Youth Cultivating Professional Skills

HONG KONG, July 12, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Champion Real Estate Investment Trust ("Champion REIT" or "Trust") (Stock Code: 2778), owner of Three Garden Road and Langham Place, always regards sustainable development as an integral part of its corporate culture and is committed to creating long-term value not only for its business but also for the community. The Trust is organising the "Magical Langham Place in Your Lens" Student Filming Competition during this summer holiday. In view of the increasing market demand for multimedia skills nowadays, the competition is aimed at providing a platform for students to realise their creative potentials and essential skills to tell stories through video taking. It is a golden chance for students to practice and improve their video making skills.



The competition is themed on "Magical Langham Place in Your Lens", and filming in Langham Place is required. Located in the heart of Mong Kok, Langham Place stands as a one-stop destination offering a full range of experiences, including shopping, dining, popular events as well as green and healthy lifestyle activities. Riding on this theme, the Trust encourages students to showcase how people of all ages embrace their joyful moments at Langham Place through creative and interesting filming approaches.



The overall champion of the competition will receive a cash prize and Langham Place cash vouchers that valued at HK$10,000 in total. The winner's video will have a chance to be displayed on the large LED screen of Langham Place Mall and he or she will be granted internship opportunities as well, reflecting the Trust's long-standing mission to support youth development. All participants would also have a chance to learn more video taking skills and insights from professional judges. The entry deadline is 18 August 2021 (Wednesday) and the results will be announced in late August 2021.The Trust will be holding an online briefing on 14 July 2021 (Wednesday). For more details, please click here.

https://tinyurl.com/yeerms26



Ms. Ada Wong, Chief Executive Officer of Champion REIT, said, "Following the Entrepreneur in Action Student Competition with overwhelming response held last year, we are pleased to organise another competition for young people again. We continue to explore different opportunities for students, providing them with more opportunities for internship and nurturing their professional skills. Moreover, we hope to promote Langham Place as the ideal spot where everyone can gather and have fun. In addition to growing our business, we also strive to creating sustainable value together with all stakeholders moving forward."



About Champion REIT (Stock Code: 2778)

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust is a trust formed to own and invest in income producing office and retail properties. The Trust focuses on Grade-A commercial properties in prime locations. It currently offers investors direct exposure to nearly 3 million sq. ft. of prime office and retail floor area. These included two Hong Kong landmark properties, Three Garden Road and Langham Place, as well as joint venture stake in 66 Shoe Lane in Central London. Since 2015, the Trust has been included in the Constituent of Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index of Hang Seng Indexes.

Website: www.championreit.com









Topic: Press release summary

Source: Champion REIT

Sectors: Real Estate

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

