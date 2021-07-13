Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, July 13, 2021
Monday, 12 July 2021, 17:05 HKT/SGT
Source: Honda
Honda Reaches 15 Million-Unit Mark in Cumulative Automobile Sales in China
- Reaching milestone in 22 years, 6 months, fastest among any region -

BEIJING, China, July 12, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda today announced that Honda's cumulative automobile sales in China has reached the 15 million-unit mark. Starting sales in China in January 1999, Honda reached this milestone in 22 years, 6 months, the fastest of any region for Honda's global automobile sales. Moreover, HMCI also announced that Honda's cumulative hybrid vehicle sales in China has reached the 500,000-unit mark, in 4 years and 7 months since the start of sales in 2016.


Since it started automobile business in China in 1998, Honda has been offering environmentally-responsible products filled with the joy of driving, including global models such as Accord and CR-V, as well as China-exclusive models such as Crider developed to fulfill customer needs specific to the Chinese market.

In 2016, with the introduction of Accord equipped with the Sport Hybrid i-MMD(1), Honda's original high-efficiency hybrid-electric system, Honda began sales of hybrid-electric vehicles in China. Since then, Honda has continued enhancing its hybrid lineup and currently offers 9 hybrid models(2) in China in order to provide more customers with the unique value that only i-MMD can offer as a hybrid system that realizes both high-level driving performance and environmental performance.

Moreover, in February of this year, Honda further enhanced its lineup of electrified models by starting sales of CR-V PHEV, Honda's first plug-in hybrid model in China.

Striving to realize a sustainable society, Honda has set goals to realize both "carbon neutrality" and "zero traffic collision fatalities" by 2050. Especially in China where electrification of mobility products and evolution of ICVs(3) are happening at a faster pace than the rest of the world, Honda will further accelerate its efforts to electrify and apply intelligent technology to its vehicles, which include plans to introduce 10 Honda-brand EV models within five years. Through these efforts, Honda will take on a challenge to continue offering products and services that satisfy its customers in China.

(1) Intelligent Multi-Mode Drive
(2) As of July 2021. Nine models including Acura CDX.
(3) Intelligent Connected Vehicle

For more information, visit https://global.honda/newsroom/.


