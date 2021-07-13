Monday, 12 July 2021, 18:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Haily Group Berhad Haily IPO oversubscribed by 38.81 times

KUALA LUMPUR, July 12, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Haily Group Berhad's ("Haily") IPO exercise comprises:

(from left) Haily Group Berhad Executive Director Ms See Swee Ling, Haily Group Berhad Founder & Executive Director Mr See Tin Hai, and Haily Group Berhad CEO & Executive Director Mr Yoong Woei Yeh at the Balloting Ceremony of the Company in conjunction with its listing on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities

i. 8,920,000 new Public Issue Shares for application by the Malaysian public:

ii. 10,000,000 new Public Issue Shares for application by the eligible directors and employees of HAILY and its subsidiaries (Group) and persons who have contributed to the success of the Group;

iii. 11,080,000 new Public Issue Shares by way of private placement to selected investors in the following manner; and

- 5,100,000 Public Issue Shares to selected Bumiputera investors approved by Ministry of International Trade and Industry ("MITI"); and

- 5,980,000 Public Issue Shares to selected investors.



(B). Offer for sale of 18,000,000 existing ordinary Shares in HAILY ("Offer Shares") by way of private placement to selected investors in the following manner:

- 12,700,000 Offer Shares to selected Bumiputera investors approved by MITI; and

- 5,300,000 Offer Shares to selected investors.



Tricor Investor & Issuing House Services Sdn Bhd ("TIIH") wishes to announce that the Public Issue of 8,920,000 new Public Issue Shares of HAILY available for application by the Malaysian public has been oversubscribed.



A total of 13,367 applications for 355,099,900 new Public Issue Shares with a value of RM241,467,932 were received from the Malaysian public, which represents an overall oversubscription rate of 38.81 times. For the Bumiputera portion, a total of 6,185 applications for 138,110,700 new Shares were received, which represents an oversubscription rate of 29.69 times. For the public portion, a total of 7,182 applications for 216,989,200 new Shares were received, which represents an oversubscription rate of 48.09 times.



Meanwhile, a total of 10,000,000 new Public Issue Shares available for application by the eligible directors and employees of the Group and persons who have contributed to the success of the Group have also been fully subscribed.



In addition, the Placement Agent has confirmed that the 5,980,000 Public Issue Shares and 5,300,000 Offer Shares made available for application by way of private placement to selected investors have been fully placed out.



In relation to the 5,100,000 Public Issue Shares and 12,700,000 Offer Shares made available for application by Bumiputera investors approved by MITI, a total of 2,159,300 shares were not taken up. Pursuant to the terms set out in the Prospectus, the said remaining unsubscribed shares which were initially reserved for Bumiputera investors approved by MITI were clawed-back and reallocated to the Bumiputera public via the balloting process.



Commenting on the balloting result, HAILY's Executive Director Mr. See Tin Hai said: "We are delighted to see the strong support from investors for HAILY's shares. This is an encouraging sign as we embark on our next stage of growth as a public-listed company. We believe that the construction industry will show positive signs of recovery towards the second half of 2021, bolstered by the country's on-going national immunisation programme. Thus, we look forward to more developments being revived by property companies which provide the construction sector with more project bidding opportunities especially in the Johor region where HAILY is operating. However, before that, let us anticipate another key milestone in the pipeline, which is the official listing of HAILY on the ACE Market of Bursa Securities on 21 July 2021."



The notices of allotment will be posted to all successful applicants on or before 19 July 2021.



TA Securities Holdings Berhad is the Principal Adviser, Sponsor, Underwriter and Placement Agent for this IPO exercise.





