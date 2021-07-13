Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, July 13, 2021
Tuesday, 13 July 2021, 12:45 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Mazda
Mazda Installs Solar Power System at Hiroshima Plant

HIROSHIMA, Japan, July 13, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - As part of its efforts to promote green manufacturing lines and offices in factories, Mazda Motor Corporation today initiated operation of its first solar power generation system.

Solar Panels

The solar power system, installed at Mazda's Hiroshima Plant, boasts an output of 1.1 MW of electricity annually. The power generated by the solar panels will supply electricity to the entire plant and be used to charge the batteries of all MX-30 EV models produced at the plant.

Moving forward, Mazda will strive to introduce and use green electricity in its efforts to reach carbon neutrality in 2050 to achieve a future where all of us can permanently co-exist with our beautiful earth.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Mazda
Sectors: Automotive, Alternative Energy
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Mazda Links

http://www.mazda.com

https://www.youtube.com/user/mazdaofficialweb

https://jp.linkedin.com/company/mazda-motor-corporation

Mazda
June 17, 2021 14:57 HKT/SGT
Mazda Announces New Technology and Product Policy towards 2030 Based on Sustainable Zoom-Zoom 2030
June 1, 2021 13:03 HKT/SGT
Hitachi Astemo EV motor and inverter adopted in Mazda's first mass-produced electric vehicle "MAZDA MX-30 EV MODEL"
Apr 27, 2021 13:35 HKT/SGT
Suzuki, Subaru, Daihatsu, Toyota and Mazda Reach Agreement on Joint Development of Technical Specifications for Next-generation Vehicle Communications Devices
Apr 14, 2021 11:47 HKT/SGT
Mazda3 Named Canadian Car of the Year 2021
Mar 31, 2021 16:09 HKT/SGT
Mazda Announces Mid-career Recruitment Plan for Fiscal Year Ending March 2022 and Graduate Recruitment Plan for Fiscal Year Ending March 2023
Mar 30, 2021 16:13 HKT/SGT
Mazda Production and Sales Results for February 2021
Feb 25, 2021 16:33 HKT/SGT
Mazda Production and Sales Results for January 2021
Dec 28, 2020 09:37 HKT/SGT
Mazda Production and Sales Results for November 2020
Dec 7, 2020 18:13 HKT/SGT
Mazda MX-30 Wins Design Car of the Year in 2020-2021 Car of the Year Japan Awards
Nov 30, 2020 17:24 HKT/SGT
Mazda and Sumitomo Agree to Transfer Shares of MMVO, a Joint Venture Production Base in Mexico
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 800 291 0906 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 2217 2912 | Singapore: +65 6304 8926 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       