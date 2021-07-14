Wednesday, 14 July 2021, 13:16 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Honda Honda Reaches 15 Million-unit Mark in Cumulative Power Products Production in China

TOKYO, July 14, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda today announced that the company has reached the 15 million-unit mark in cumulative power products production in China.



Ever since it started local production of power products in China in 2002, Honda has been offering a variety of power products which support the daily lives of a wide range of customers. Centering around core general-purpose engine technologies, Honda's power products lineup includes products that serve as the "power" to help people in their daily lives, such as lawnmowers and tillers, as well as products that create energy, such as generators.



In 2011, in order to offer products which are rooted in the daily lives of Chinese customers and accurately reflect their needs, Honda established a local R&D Center at its local subsidiary, Jialing-Honda Motors Co., Ltd. [currently Honda Power Products (China) Co., Ltd.], through which Honda has been introducing various locally-developed power products for the agricultural equipment market in China, including trimmers and tillers.



A broad range of China-made Honda power products is currently being exported to more than 100 countries and helping customers in China and all around the world. Especially, in recent years, an increasing number of Honda power products developed locally in China, and perfected through research on various use environments in China, are being exported to the rest of Asia, also demonstrating their true value in the global market. As a result, power products business in China has been one of the pillars that supports Honda's global power products business.



Based on the spirit of "utilizing technology to help people," which Honda has been pursuing since its founding, and through Life Creation business in China, Honda will continue taking on challenges to offer new value which makes daily lives more enjoyable for customer all around the world.



Milestones toward reaching the 15 million-unit mark in cumulative power products production in China:



Jan. 1993 - Jialing-Honda Motors Co., Ltd. was established.*

Aug. 2002 - Production of power products in China began.

Mar. 2004 - Cumulative power products production reached 100,000 units.

Mar. 2007 - Cumulative production reached 1 million units.

Jul. 2011 - R&D Center of Jialing-Honda Motors Co., Ltd. was established.

Jan. 2015 - Production of first locally-developed products, UMQ435 (trimmer), began.

Nov. 2017 - Cumulative production reached 10 million units.

Dec. 2019 - Honda (HMCI) acquired equity shares from Chongqing Jialing Industrial Co., Ltd. and made Jialing-Honda Motors Co., Ltd. a wholly-owned subsidiary of Honda.

Jul. 2020 - Jialing-Honda Motors Co., Ltd. changed the company name to Honda Power Products (China) Co., Ltd.

Jul. 2021 - Cumulative production reached 15 million units.



* Jialing-Honda Motors Co., Ltd. was established as a joint venture company to focus on the production and sales of motorcycle engines and motorcycles.





