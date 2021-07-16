Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
EST Global Inc. Sponsors CryptoNite

Washington, D.C., July 16, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Dr. Sindhu Bhaskar, the Chairman and Founder of EST Global Inc. has sponsored CryptoNite Evening Reception during Government Blockchain Week.


CryptoNite, one of the 3 Evening Receptions during Government Blockchain Week, will take place on the rooftop of the International SPY Museum. On Wednesday, September 29, CryptoNite will be a cryptocurrency party with a James Bond twist. What better way could there be to network with the finance and crypto leaders than to engage in espionage while dressed like a movie star? During a week of everything blockchain, CryptoNite will be one night you won't want to miss, and transformative innovators like EST Global Inc. are making it all happen.

EST Global Inc. is leading the way in the banking and financial sector by developing tools that encompass every segment of banking. From digital wallets, to identity, investment, and digital asset management, EST Global is making banking united, sovereign, and secure. With EST, banking is as intuitive as unlocking your phone with your fingerprint. The EST Ecosystem is solving today's biggest problems in the existing financial system.

Dr. Sindhu Bhaskar is the Chairman and CEO of EST Group. He has achieved global leadership by transforming the financial ecosystem through digital evolution, fintech revolution, and financial inclusion. He is now leading an initiative to impact a majority of the world's population in the rural and farming sector, with an initial beginning in India.

Government Blockchain Week, hosted by the Government Blockchain Association (GBA) will be live in Washington DC September 27- October 2, 2021. Six days of symposiums, a pitch competition, Annual Achievement Awards, and an Art Show with NFT's, will finish with 2 days at the Congressional auditorium of the US Capitol. All day events are free with the purchase of an Evening Reception TICKET.


